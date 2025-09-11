Telugu and Tamil OTT releases: Coolie, Bakasura Restaurant, Rambo In Love, more to keep your eyes glued to the screen

Cinema lovers can gear up for an exciting week as this week's lineup includes exciting new Tollywood and Kollywood releases on OTT platforms besides a number of web series. Cinephiles can enjoy movies of various genres from the comfort of their homes. From the fan favourite Coolie to Rambo In Love, here's a compiled list of most awaited movies.

Advertisement

Telugu OTT releases this week Rambo In Love OTT release date: September 12

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Rambo In Love web series starring Abhinav Manikanta and Payal Chengappa in lead roles is set for digital debut. The captivating narrative revolves around a struggling and bankrupt entrepreneur who is in need of funds to save his business. The story takes a dramatic twist when the new investor turns out to be his ex-girlfriend.

Advertisement

Bakasura Restaurant OTT release date: September 12

OTT Platform: SunNXT

IMDb description states, “A wish of 5 youngsters leads them to unveil a supernatural force lurking beneath around them.” The gripping story delves into the life of a middle-class techie named Paramesh and his carefree bachelor friends who chase their foodie dreams. Bakasura Restaurant, psychological horror and suspense-filled thriller, builds an intense narrative as the restaurant draws unsuspecting visitors. It is also available in Tamil.

Advertisement

Tamil OTT releases this week Several Tamil films are also scheduled to release in this week including Rajinikanth's Coolie, the crime thriller Thanal and the comedy entertainer Kumaara Sambavam.

Coolie OTT release date: September 11

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Advertisement

Rajinikanth's high-octane action drama Coolie made it OTT debut on September 11 in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial movie stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Rachita Ram in significant roles. The storyline brings in focus a mansion owner named Deva. He begins investigating the reason behind his friend's death and in the process comes across a dangerous crime syndicate run by Simon.

Detective Ujjwalan OTT release date: September 11

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play and Netflix

Advertisement

Set in the village of Plaachikkaavu, the comedy-investigation thriller revolves around a local detective mamed Ujjwalan tries to outsmart a mysterious figure in a deadly battle of wits. The Mollywood film is available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

Meesha OTT release date: September 12

OTT Platform: SunNXT and OTTplay Premium

Advertisement