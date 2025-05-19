Telugu filmdom stares at blackout: Theatre bandh from June 1 threatens Mani Ratnam's Kamal Haasan starrer ‘Thug Life’

The Telugu film industry's future hangs in the balance as theatres across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana brace for a potential shutdown starting June 1. If exhibitors and producers fail to find common ground, single-screen cinemas may shut shop, putting summer blockbusters and the industry revenues on the chopping block.

According to a report by the Cinema Express, nearly 60 exhibitors met with prominent Telugu film producers, including Dil Raju and Suresh Babu, in Hyderabad recently, to address long-standing grievances about the current rental-based revenue system.

The exhibitors are pushing for a shift to a percentage-based model, arguing it would offer a fairer share of box office earnings.

Exhibitors call for bandh from June 1 During the meeting in Hyderabad, exhibitors pressed for a bandh in the Telugu states from June 1 till the issue is sorted. The meeting also spotlighted growing unease over films landing on OTT platforms too soon after theatrical release, as per the Cinema Express report.

The road to resolution, however, presents a murky scenario. Industry bigwigs and producers were notably absent from the meeting, hinting at internal divides within the industry.

If no consensus is reached, the bandh could disrupt major film releases scheduled for early summer.

Mani Ratnam to Jyothi Krishna movies — which all will be affected? From Mani Ratnam directorial to Jyothi Krishna's movie Hari Hara Veera Mallu starring Pawan Kalyan and Bobby Deol — the release of multiple movies would be affected if the bandh begins from June 1.

Mani Ratnam’s much-anticipated film, Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR, and Trisha Krishnan, is set to hit theatres on June 5. The movie is slated to release in both its original Tamil, and Telugu dubbed versions.

Following closely on Thug Life's heels is Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1, featuring Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol, and Nidhhi Agerwal. Directed by Krish and written by Jyothi Krishna, the historical action epic is now scheduled for release on June 12, after being postponed from its original May 30 date, as per multiple reports.

If the bandh is to be stretched, Sekhar Kammula’s Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh-starrer Kuberaa, which is set to hit the screens on June 20, might also be affected.

Stormy phase for Telangana, Andhra Pradesh theatres Since 2024, theatres in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been experiencing turbulent times. Audience numbers have dipped considerably, leaving owners with losses.

“If producers agree to a fair revenue sharing mode, then single screens can survive. Otherwise, single screens will become a thing of the past and all of them will shut down permanently sooner than later,” M Vijendar Reddy, president of the exhibitors association, had told during a 2024 press conference in Hyderabad, per a TOI report.