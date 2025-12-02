Telugu OTT releases this week: From Rashmika Mandanna's The Girlfriend on Netflix to The Great Pre-Wedding Show on Zee 5

A fresh slate of Telugu films and shows arrives on streaming platforms this week, delivering an engaging blend of sports dramas, period mysteries, gripping thrillers, and rich character-driven stories.

Whether you’re looking for something gritty, nostalgic or emotionally rooted, this week’s Telugu OTT slate brings a diverse mix of storytelling.

From Rashmika Mandanna's The Girlfriend to The Great Pre-Wedding Show, here’s your curated list of what to watch between December 2-7.

The Girlfriend

Plot: The Girlfriend moves beyond a conventional romantic comedy framework, exploring emotional and psychological dimensions of modern relationships. It has been described as an “important, brave” story that “asks uncomfortable questions and tells both girls and boys that relationships should not be claustrophobic.”

Cast: Rashmika Mandanna, Dheekshith Shetty, Anu Emmanuel, Rao Ramesh, and Rohini

OTT release date: December 5

OTT platform: Netflix

The Great Pre-Wedding Show

Plot: The Great Pre-Wedding Show is a comedy caper about a local photographer who loses the memory card of his camera after shooting a high-profile couple's pre-wedding film. The hilarious events that unfold are depicted in the movie.

Cast: Thiruveer, Teena Sravya, Master Rohan, Narendra Ravi

OTT release date: December 5

OTT platform: Zee5

Dhoolpet Police Station

Plot: The crime web-series, set in Hyderabad, follows a police officer renowned for his unconventional methods and the unusual cases that come to his desk.

Cast: Chaitanya Sagiraju, Kancharapalem Raju, Sivanarayana Naripeddi

OTT release date: December 5

OTT platform: Aha

Karimullah Biriyani Point Nutakki

Plot: The story follows Govind, an old man with a big heart and an even bigger plan. His best friend Mary falls sick on her birthday, but he's determined to give her the biryani treat she loves. With barely any money in hand, Govind ropes in his two chaotic partners-in-crime, Eman and Subhani.

The trio sets off on a hilarious mini-adventure to gather enough cash.

Cast: Chaitanya Sagiraju, Kancharapalem Raju and Sivanarayana Naripeddi

OTT release date: Now streaming

OTT platform: ETV Win

Thamma

Plot: Thamma follows the story around a journalist (played by Ayushmann Khurrana) who turns into a betal and falls in love with Rashmika Mandanna's character. Their “bloody love story” is said to be full of twists as they help each other during a clash with Nawazuddin.

The movie will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu.

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin

OTT release date: December 2