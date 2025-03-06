Telugu OTT releases this week: From Thandel, Vidaamuyarchi to Rewind- Here’s all you need to keep an eye for

OTT platforms are in focus as film buffs get into the weekend mode. Know this week's line-up of new Telugu movie releases on popular OTTs catering to diverse tastes. The list of new releases includes various genres such as action, drama, romance and mystery.

Thandel OTT Release date: March 7

OTT Platform: Netflix

A Chandoo Mondeti directorial, Tollywood blockbuster ‘Thandel’ revolves around the lead character Raju, a fisherman from Srikakulam, who accidentally sails into international waters and is apprehended in Pakistan. The narrative follows his struggle and eventual reunion with Satya. Starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, this romantic action thriller film based on A real-life incident is produced by Bunny Vasu under Geetha Arts. It will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Laila OTT Release date: March 7

OTT Platform: Aha

The 2 hour16 minute action-comedy film, directed by Ram Narayan, follows the life of a renowned beautician Sonu Model from the old city. Disguised as Laila, the renowned beautician's life crisscrosses a series of comedic, romantic, and action-packed events.

Baapu OTT Release date: March 7

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

The narrative set-in rural backdrop revolves around a farming family seeking to escape their debts. Thrilling elements follow as the family begins to believe that one member's death may be the answer to all their troubles. The Dayakar Reddy directorial stars Aamani, Mani Aegurla, Srinivas Avasarala, Dhanya Balakrishna and Brahmaji in key roles.

Vidaamuyarchi OTT Release date: March 3

OTT Platform: Netflix

The Ajith Kumar starrer, set in Azerbaijan, follows man on a mission to rescue his wife. The suspense drama captures the mysterious thrill of husband's frantic search while an unknown villain brings forth numerous challenges. The film was released on streaming giant Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Rewind OTT Release date: March 7

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

