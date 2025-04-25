Telugu OTT releases this week: New movies to watch this weekend; Mad Square, Kotha Kothaga, Robinhood and more

Telugu OTT releases this week: A number of new Telugu movies will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, OTTplay and ETV Win. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.
Plot: The story revolves around three college friends, Laddoo, DD and Ashok, who plan a trip to Goa.
Stars: Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Shobhan, and Ram Nithiin
Genre: Comedy
OTT platform: Netflix
Release Date: April 25
Plot: This 2022 movie follows Sidhu and Rajee, two engineering college students, navigating love and life.
Stars: Ajay Aman and Virti Vaghani
Genre: Romantic comedy
OTT platform: ETV Win
Release Date: April 24
Plot: The movie is inspired by the classic Robin Hood concept. In this Telugu variant, the plot follows a man dressed as Santa Claus who embarks on a mission to rob the wealthy, only to return the loot and share it with those in need.
Stars: Nithiin and Sreeleela. The highlight of Robinhood is its stellar cameo appearances, including Australian cricketer David Warner and actress Ketika Sharma.
Genre: Romantic, Action
OTT platform: Zee5
Release Date: May 2
Plot: It is based on a passionate defence attorney who embarks on a fight against prejudice and corruption in the justice system. The attorney represents a teenage client who is wrongly presumed guilty of a serious crime.
Stars: Priyadarshi, Harsh Roshan, Sridevi, Sivaji, Sai Kumar, Harsha Vardhan
Genre: Courtroom drama
OTT platform: Netflix
Release Date: April 11
Plot: The plot of the movie follows a police officer and a research student who explore an ancient Indian temple's mysteries, following scriptures and folklore to uncover secrets about a deity and treasure in a hidden forest location.
Stars: Aadi Saikumar, Avika Gor, Krishna Alluri
Genre: Action-thriller
OTT platform: Aha Videos
Release Date: April 11
