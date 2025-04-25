Telugu OTT releases this week: New movies to watch this weekend; Mad Square, Kotha Kothaga, Robinhood and more

Discover the latest Telugu OTT releases, including thrilling narratives and heartfelt romances. Whether you're in the mood for political drama or light-hearted love stories, there's something for everyone to enjoy this weekend.

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated25 Apr 2025, 12:55 PM IST
Mad Square (Top left), Kotha Kothaga (bottom left), Robinhood (left)

Telugu OTT releases this week: A number of new Telugu movies will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, OTTplay and ETV Win. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Mad Square

Plot: The story revolves around three college friends, Laddoo, DD and Ashok, who plan a trip to Goa.

Stars: Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Shobhan, and Ram Nithiin

Genre: Comedy

OTT platform: Netflix

Release Date: April 25

Kotha Kothaga

Plot: This 2022 movie follows Sidhu and Rajee, two engineering college students, navigating love and life.

Stars: Ajay Aman and Virti Vaghani

Genre: Romantic comedy

OTT platform: ETV Win

Release Date: April 24

Robinhood

Plot: The movie is inspired by the classic Robin Hood concept. In this Telugu variant, the plot follows a man dressed as Santa Claus who embarks on a mission to rob the wealthy, only to return the loot and share it with those in need.

Stars: Nithiin and Sreeleela. The highlight of Robinhood is its stellar cameo appearances, including Australian cricketer David Warner and actress Ketika Sharma.

Genre: Romantic, Action

OTT platform: Zee5

Release Date: May 2

Court - State vs A Nobody

Plot: It is based on a passionate defence attorney who embarks on a fight against prejudice and corruption in the justice system. The attorney represents a teenage client who is wrongly presumed guilty of a serious crime.

Stars: Priyadarshi, Harsh Roshan, Sridevi, Sivaji, Sai Kumar, Harsha Vardhan

Genre: Courtroom drama

OTT platform: Netflix

Release Date: April 11

Shanmukha

Plot: The plot of the movie follows a police officer and a research student who explore an ancient Indian temple's mysteries, following scriptures and folklore to uncover secrets about a deity and treasure in a hidden forest location.

Stars: Aadi Saikumar, Avika Gor, Krishna Alluri

Genre: Action-thriller

OTT platform: Aha Videos

Release Date: April 11

 
First Published:25 Apr 2025, 12:55 PM IST
