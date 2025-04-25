Telugu OTT releases this week: New movies to watch this weekend; Mad Square, Kotha Kothaga, Robinhood and more

Telugu OTT releases this week: A number of new Telugu movies will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, OTTplay and ETV Win. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Advertisement

Mad Square

Plot: The story revolves around three college friends, Laddoo, DD and Ashok, who plan a trip to Goa.

Stars: Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Shobhan, and Ram Nithiin

Genre: Comedy

OTT platform: Netflix

Release Date: April 25

Kotha Kothaga

Advertisement

Plot: This 2022 movie follows Sidhu and Rajee, two engineering college students, navigating love and life.

Stars: Ajay Aman and Virti Vaghani

Genre: Romantic comedy

OTT platform: ETV Win

Release Date: April 24

Robinhood

Plot: The movie is inspired by the classic Robin Hood concept. In this Telugu variant, the plot follows a man dressed as Santa Claus who embarks on a mission to rob the wealthy, only to return the loot and share it with those in need.

Advertisement

Stars: Nithiin and Sreeleela. The highlight of Robinhood is its stellar cameo appearances, including Australian cricketer David Warner and actress Ketika Sharma.

Genre: Romantic, Action

OTT platform: Zee5

Release Date: May 2

Court - State vs A Nobody

Plot: It is based on a passionate defence attorney who embarks on a fight against prejudice and corruption in the justice system. The attorney represents a teenage client who is wrongly presumed guilty of a serious crime.

Advertisement

Stars: Priyadarshi, Harsh Roshan, Sridevi, Sivaji, Sai Kumar, Harsha Vardhan

Genre: Courtroom drama

OTT platform: Netflix

Release Date: April 11

Shanmukha

Plot: The plot of the movie follows a police officer and a research student who explore an ancient Indian temple's mysteries, following scriptures and folklore to uncover secrets about a deity and treasure in a hidden forest location.

Advertisement

Stars: Aadi Saikumar, Avika Gor, Krishna Alluri

Genre: Action-thriller

OTT platform: Aha Videos