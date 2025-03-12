Telugu OTT releases this week: A number of new Telugu movies will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, OTTplayand ETV Win. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Ramam Raghavam This gripping Telugu thriller delves into the complexities of a father-son relationship, highlighting themes of integrity, betrayal, and redemption. The movie explores the escalating tension between the father-son duo, culminating in a profound tale of morality and familial bonds.

Cast: Naveen Chandra, Satyadev Kancharana, Priyanka Jawalkar, Ravi Prakash

Genre: Psychological thriller

Where to watch: ETV Win. Its Tamil version will be available on Sun NXT.

Release Date: March 14

Laila This Telugu movie, directed by Ram Narayan, features Vishwak Sen in a dual role—he portrays both Sonu, a barber and aspiring model, and Laila, a woman.

Telugucinema.com has rated it 1.75 out of 5, describing it as “an utter tedious effort, replete with lewd dialogues and retrogressive notions.”

Cast: Vishwak Sen, Akanksha Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Ravi Mariya, Nagineedu

Genre: Action comedy

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: March 9

Also Read | Rekhachithram set for OTT release after box-office success

Rekhachithram This Malayalam thriller follows SHO Vivek Gopinath in the remote hills of Malakkappara. It unveils the secret behind a 1985 crime, as indicated by the victim Rajendran, who live-streamed a confession before his death. Rekhachithram, a commercial Malayalam hit, is now available for Telugu audiences.

Cast: Asif Ali, Anaswara Rajan, Mammootty

Genre: Crime thriller

Where to watch: Rekhachithram is currently streaming on Sony LIV and OTTplay Premium. However, its Telugu-dubbed version will be released on Aha.

Release Date: March 13

Chef Mantra Season 2 – New Episode Aha’s hit cooking show Chef Mantra returns with a fresh episode featuring celebrity guests. Hosted by Suma Kanakala, this episode will have Vishnupriya Bheemineni and Prithviraj Shetty competing in the culinary challenge.

Where to watch: Aha, OTTplay Premium