Telugu OTT releases this week: New movies to watch this weekend; Ramam Raghavam and more

Telugu OTT releases this week: A number of new Telugu movies will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, OTTplayand ETV Win. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.
This gripping Telugu thriller delves into the complexities of a father-son relationship, highlighting themes of integrity, betrayal, and redemption. The movie explores the escalating tension between the father-son duo, culminating in a profound tale of morality and familial bonds.
Cast: Naveen Chandra, Satyadev Kancharana, Priyanka Jawalkar, Ravi Prakash
Genre: Psychological thriller
Where to watch: ETV Win. Its Tamil version will be available on Sun NXT.
Release Date: March 14
This Telugu movie, directed by Ram Narayan, features Vishwak Sen in a dual role—he portrays both Sonu, a barber and aspiring model, and Laila, a woman.
Telugucinema.com has rated it 1.75 out of 5, describing it as “an utter tedious effort, replete with lewd dialogues and retrogressive notions.”
Cast: Vishwak Sen, Akanksha Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Ravi Mariya, Nagineedu
Genre: Action comedy
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release date: March 9
This Malayalam thriller follows SHO Vivek Gopinath in the remote hills of Malakkappara. It unveils the secret behind a 1985 crime, as indicated by the victim Rajendran, who live-streamed a confession before his death. Rekhachithram, a commercial Malayalam hit, is now available for Telugu audiences.
Cast: Asif Ali, Anaswara Rajan, Mammootty
Genre: Crime thriller
Where to watch: Rekhachithram is currently streaming on Sony LIV and OTTplay Premium. However, its Telugu-dubbed version will be released on Aha.
Release Date: March 13
Aha’s hit cooking show Chef Mantra returns with a fresh episode featuring celebrity guests. Hosted by Suma Kanakala, this episode will have Vishnupriya Bheemineni and Prithviraj Shetty competing in the culinary challenge.
Where to watch: Aha, OTTplay Premium
Release Date: March 13