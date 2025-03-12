Telugu OTT releases this week: New movies to watch this weekend; Ramam Raghavam and more

This weekend, dive into the latest Telugu OTT releases featuring thrilling movies and entertaining shows. From Chef Mantra's culinary battles to gripping psychological thrillers, discover what to watch and where, including platforms like Aha, Amazon Prime Video, and ETV Win. Don't miss out.

Updated12 Mar 2025, 01:27 PM IST
Ramam Raghavam will makes its OTT debut on March 14 (X)

Telugu OTT releases this week: A number of new Telugu movies will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, OTTplayand ETV Win. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Ramam Raghavam

This gripping Telugu thriller delves into the complexities of a father-son relationship, highlighting themes of integrity, betrayal, and redemption. The movie explores the escalating tension between the father-son duo, culminating in a profound tale of morality and familial bonds.

Cast: Naveen Chandra, Satyadev Kancharana, Priyanka Jawalkar, Ravi Prakash

Genre: Psychological thriller

Where to watch: ETV Win. Its Tamil version will be available on Sun NXT.

Release Date: March 14

Laila

This Telugu movie, directed by Ram Narayan, features Vishwak Sen in a dual role—he portrays both Sonu, a barber and aspiring model, and Laila, a woman.

Telugucinema.com has rated it 1.75 out of 5, describing it as “an utter tedious effort, replete with lewd dialogues and retrogressive notions.”

Cast: Vishwak Sen, Akanksha Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Ravi Mariya, Nagineedu

Genre: Action comedy

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: March 9

Rekhachithram

This Malayalam thriller follows SHO Vivek Gopinath in the remote hills of Malakkappara. It unveils the secret behind a 1985 crime, as indicated by the victim Rajendran, who live-streamed a confession before his death. Rekhachithram, a commercial Malayalam hit, is now available for Telugu audiences.

Cast: Asif Ali, Anaswara Rajan, Mammootty

Genre: Crime thriller

Where to watch: Rekhachithram is currently streaming on Sony LIV and OTTplay Premium. However, its Telugu-dubbed version will be released on Aha.

Release Date: March 13

Chef Mantra Season 2 – New Episode

Aha’s hit cooking show Chef Mantra returns with a fresh episode featuring celebrity guests. Hosted by Suma Kanakala, this episode will have Vishnupriya Bheemineni and Prithviraj Shetty competing in the culinary challenge.

Where to watch: Aha, OTTplay Premium

Release Date: March 13

 

