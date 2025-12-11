Telugu OTT releases this week: New movies, web series to watch; Kaantha, 3 Roses Season 2 and more

Telugu OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Aha. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Kaantha

Plot: Kaantha, a period crime mystery, is about a renowned director and his former protege. As they clash over a revived women-centric film, their fight for creative control turns bitter. Things take a criminal turn after a murder on set.

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati, Bhagyashri Borse

Genre: Period Drama, Thriller, Crime

OTT Release: Netflix

Release Date: 12 December

3 Roses Season 2

Plot: The second season of this drama series continues after the three protagonists move to Mumbai to launch their own advertising agency. A gangster, who recently returned from France, begins hunting them down.

Cast: Eesha Rebba, Rashi Singh, Kushitha Kallapu

Genre: Drama, Comedy, Romance

OTT Release: Aha, OTTplay Premium

Release Date: 13 December

The Great Pre-Wedding Show

Plot: It’s a comedy-drama about a small-town photographer, Ramesh. He runs a modest photo studio in a rural area. Anand, an influential local man, hires him to shoot an expensive pre-wedding video for his fiancee, Soundarya.

Cast: Thiruveer, Teena Sravya, Narendra Ravi

Genre: Comedy, Drama

OTT Release: ZEE5

Release Date: 12 December

Check out these earlier Telugu OTT releases:

The Girlfriend

Plot: Bhooma Devi, a calm literature student, moves to Hyderabad, where she falls for Vikram, a confident college charmer. Their romance soon turns unhealthy as Vikram’s sweetness shifts into control and possessiveness. Already shaped by a strict father, Bhooma slowly loses confidence and becomes emotionally-dependent. She faces gaslighting and subtle manipulation.

Cast: Rashmika Mandanna, Dheekshith Shetty, Anu Emmanuel

Genre: Romance, Drama

OTT Release: Netflix

Release Date: 5 December

Jatadhara

Plot: Shiva, a corporate worker, investigates a haunting in Rudrayapura. He learns that his terrifying dreams are memories. The child he sees is himself. The demoness, Dhanapisachini, seeks him as she guards hidden treasure beneath the old, cursed village.

Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Sudheer Babu, Divya Khosla Kumar

Genre: Horror, Thriller

OTT Release: Amazon Prime Video