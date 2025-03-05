Telugu singer Kalpana Raghavendar hospitalised: Was it a suicide attempt? Here’s what we know

Kalpana Raghavendar, a well-known Telugu singer, has reportedly been hospitalised after a suspected suicide attempt.

According to the Telugu newspaper Eenadu, Kalpana, the daughter of singer TS Raghavendra, was found unconscious in her Nizampet residence in Hyderabad.

Currently, Kalpana is “unconscious and receiving treatment”.

Kalpana Raghavendar hospitalised: Here's what we know so far Eenadu reported that the security staff at her housing complex first discovered Kalpana after they became suspicious of her whereabouts when her home remained locked for two days.

Advertisement

According to the report, Kalpana was contacted by the resident’s association, who reached out to her husband after getting no response from her. However, her husband was in Chennai at the time and wasn't able to establish contact with her either.

The association members then contacted the police, who broke down the door of her residence and discovered her unconscious.

Also Read | Mahakumbh IIT Baba detained after viral suicide threat; Ganja recovered

Kalpana Raghavendar: Health update Kalpana is on ventilator support, her husband was quoted as saying in the Eenadu report. Kalpana is currently in a stable condition, added a Telugu Cinema report.

Her colleagues, including singer Sunitha, visited her in the hospital but refused to interact with the media.

Did Singer Kalpana Raghavendar attempt suicide? Singer Kalpana attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills, a Filmi Beat report cited Harish Kumar, an industry tracker, as saying.

Advertisement

The report also claimed that the singer was going through a divorce with her husband. Which is why the report said she attempted suicide.

Kalpana, a mother of three, was raising her kids alone, according to a Filmi Beat report.

About Kalpana Raghavendar Kalpana Raghavendar has been a prominent presence in singing reality shows. She gained widespread recognition after winning Star Singer in 2010.

Her musical journey began at the age of five, and over the years, she has collaborated with legendary composers and singers, including MS Viswanathan, Ilaiyaraaja, AR Rahman, KV Mahadevan, SP Balasubrahmanyam, and KS Chithra.

Beyond singing, she has also served as a judge on various music reality shows and was a contestant on Bigg Boss Telugu Season 1, hosted by Jr NTR.

Advertisement