Telugu, Tamil OTT releases this week: New movies, web series to watch online; Maaman, Mayasabha, Parandhu Po and more

Telugu, Tamil OTT releases this week: A number of new Telugu and Tamil movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like Z5, Amazon Prime Video, ETV Win and JioHotstar. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Parandhu Po

Story: A Tamil musical comedy about a father and his young son who embark on a road trip away from city life. Along their journey, they meet new people and discover different perspectives.

Cast: Shiva, Grace Antony, Aju Varghese

OTT release date: August 5

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Mayasabha

Story: This Telugu political drama is set in Andhra Pradesh from the 1970s to 1990s. It follows two leaders, Krishnama Naidu and Rami Reddy, who begin as friends with big dreams for public welfare. But, ambition, caste issues and power struggles turn them into enemies.

Cast: Aadhi Pinisetty, Chaitanya Rao Madadi, Sai Kumar

OTT release date: August 7

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Arabia Kadali

Story: This Telugu survival thriller follows a group of fishermen from Andhra Pradesh. They accidentally cross international waters and end up imprisoned in a foreign country. The series explores their struggle for hope, friendship and freedom.

Cast: Satya Dev, Nasser, Anandhi

OTT release date: August 8

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Maaman

Story: A Tamil family drama is centred on Inba, who shares a special bond with his sister Girija and her son, Laddu. Then, a twist causes tension between Inba and his wife.

Cast: Soori, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Swasika

OTT release date: August 8

OTT platform: Z5

Badmashulu

Story: Set in a Telangana village, this Telugu comedy-drama follows childhood friends Muthyalu and Tirupati. The middle-aged men steal a school computer that holds sensitive data. Fun and chaos begin as they get caught up in a series of unforeseen events.

Cast: Mahesh Chintala, Vidyasagar Karampuri, Muralidhar Goud

OTT release date: August 8