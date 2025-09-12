'Tempest' review: Jun Ji-hyun, Gang Dong-won's show is a promising spy romance with sizzling chemistry

Three episodes into ‘Tempest’, the new South Korean spy-romance drama airing on Disney+ and Hulu, it's already evident that this series knows exactly what it's doing — delivering intrigue, international stakes, and a deliciously watchable pairing at its core.

While it doesn’t revolutionise the genre, ‘Tempest’ gives the well-worn “spy protects diplomat” trope a fresh layer of emotion, intensity, and glossy, high-stakes drama. So far, it's a gripping and enjoyable ride with just the right mix of action and heart.

At the centre of the storm is Seo Mun-ju (Jun Ji-hyun), a composed and capable former UN ambassador caught in the crosshairs of a geopolitical threat.

She’s paired with Baek San-ho (Gang Dong-won), a mysterious, near-mythical special agent with a murky past and a very sharp skillset. As the duo attempts to uncover the truth behind a deadly attack that could destabilise the Korean Peninsula, sparks fly — both literal and metaphorical.

The biggest win for ‘Tempest’ so far is its casting. Jun Ji-hyun and Gang Dong-won, two titans of Korean cinema, share the kind of smouldering on-screen chemistry that’s rare and impossible to fake.

It’s the kind that fuels fan theories and breaks social media feeds, and it's no surprise that their scenes together are already going viral.

It helps that both actors return to the small screen after a considerable hiatus, and neither disappoints. Their dynamic — her poised intellect versus his stoic protectiveness — is the emotional centrepiece, grounding the show’s larger espionage plot.

Visually, ‘Tempest’ is a treat. The cinematography is sleek and cinematic, with well-framed action sequences and moody lighting that enhances the show's noir-esque feel.

The globetrotting visuals — embassies, dark alleyways, government bunkers — are crisply shot and elevate the sense of urgency and international scale.

Director Kim Hee-won (known for ‘Crash Landing On You’, ‘Vincenzo’ and ‘Little Women’) brings her signature flair for atmosphere and pacing. She carefully balances exposition with momentum, ensuring viewers never feel overwhelmed by the political mechanics at play.

Narratively, ‘Tempest’ may not be breaking new ground — it's essentially old wine in a stylish new bottle — but it’s been poured with care. The familiar story of a mysterious man protecting a woman of influence is made interesting by the layered performances and the sense that Mun-ju is no passive damsel; she is sharp, principled, and active in her own protection. Meanwhile, San-ho’s quiet willingness to risk everything for her adds both emotional depth and romantic tension.

With an ensemble cast of seasoned veterans — including John Cho, Kim Hae-sook, and Yoo Jae-myung — Tempest also hints at deeper conspiracies and character conflicts still to unfold. There's potential for the political drama to ramp up, but even if it doesn't reach narrative perfection, it’s clear the show will remain engaging thanks to its magnetic leads and polished direction.