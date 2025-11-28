Tere Ishk Mein audience review: Dhanush-Kriti Sanon's ‘electric chemistry’ impresses netizens — ‘must-watch love saga’

Tere Ishk Mein audience review: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer kickstarted its dream run at the box office on 28 November after strong advance booking. One of the most-awaited romantic movie of the year is set for double-digit bumper opening amid positive netizen response. With promising trends and no major releases in the first week, social media is buzzing with reviews.

Tere Ishk Mein audience review A user wrote, “#TereIshkMein first half - Solid performance from @dhanushkraja who plays an angry young Tamilian with a traumatic childhood. @kritisanon is equally good as the career focused studios Mukti, daughter of a bureaucrat. The societal differences between these two set for a conflict. The film works because of the towering performances of these two backed by strong dialogues and conflicts 👍 @aanandlrai delivers yet another film with two solid characters and their performances. @arrahman is the soul of the film.”

Another user remarked, “Tere Ishk Mein is a gripping, high-emotion love drama that blends intensity with solid storytelling. It’s powered entirely by Dhanush exceptional performance , delivering a raw, fiery, and deeply moving act, while Kriti Sanon matches him brilliantly, bringing grace, heartbreak, and strength to every frame. Their chemistry is electric and gives the film its strongest heartbeat.”

A third user said, "#TereIshkMein: Good First half followed by an above average second half🤝Though it has few dipping moments in the 2nd half, as an overall film it has many good moments & an wholesome entertainer 🫶♥️A WINNER loading for #Dhanush in Bollywood 🏆."

A fourth comment read, “A profound and powerful return to form for #AanandLRai. He explores love and chaos with maturity, refusing to go overdramatic. The film rests on its two stars:👑 #Dhanush is a powerhouse. His transformation and internalised pain are outstanding.💎 #KritiSanon delivers a career-defining performance, brilliant in every frame. Their chemistry is pure fire! 🔥While the final act is a tad stretched, the stellar lead acts and captivating moments make this a must-watch love saga.”

Expert review on Tere Ishk Mein Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel, who gave 4 star rating to the movie, in a post on X stated, “Tere Ishk Mein is a heart-wrenching love story that tears right through your soul. If Saiyaara is for those who lose themselves in love, then Tere Ishk Mein is for people who are willing to destroy themselves for it.”

Commending the perfect balance of entertainment, emotion, powerful dialogues and drama, he added, “Aanand L. Rai’s direction is top-notch. After almost a decade, he’s back in the form he displayed in Tanu Weds Manu and Raanjhanaa."

Suggesting that it could prove to be a blockbuster, he noted, "He has crafted an intense, entertaining, heartbreaking, and uniquely rooted love story that appeals to both masses and classes. The film is filled with powerful, soul-piercing dramatic moments and dialogues that stay with you.”

Another business analyst, Taran Adarsh gave it 3.5 star rating and said, “The film rests on two major strengths: several captivating moments and stellar performances.”

Moving to , “A tighter narrative would've enhanced the overall impact... The screenplay – particularly in the final act – could've been simpler and more concise, as it tends to feel stretched... A more impactful culmination was the need of the hour.”

Tere Ishk Mein is expected to record one of the highest pre-sales of the year and is making waves at the box office since advance booking opened on 24 November. Directed by Anand L Rai, it is touted as a spiritual sequel to Rai's 2013 film Raanjhanaa. Alongside lead actors, the star cast features Prakash Raj, Maahir Mohiuddin, Sushil Dahiya and Redin Kingsley in significant roles.

