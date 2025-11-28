Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 1: Dhanush–Kriti Sanon's film registers promising response with ₹11 cr+ haul

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 1: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's latest release, Tere Ishk Mein, is finally in theatres. It is directed by Aanand L Rai and marks the reunion between the filmmaker and Dhanush after Raanjhanaa. The film is off to a promising start at the box office, as per the latest update.

Advertisement

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 1 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Tere Ishk Mein minted ₹11.82 crore net in India on day 1 so far. This is the live data from the website, which is subject to change. The final figure will be out after the night shows.

Tere Ishk Mein recorded an overall 20.50% occupancy on its opening day, Friday. The website reported that the film saw a gradual rise in audience turnout through the day. While morning shows were at 15.29% occupancy, afternoon shows showed 21.67%, and evening shows reached 24.55% across theatres in India.

Details about the night shows are awaited.

Tere Ishk Mein shows across India Tere Ishk Mein saw mixed trends in terms of turnout across major regions in India on Day 1. The Delhi NCR region recorded the highest number of shows with 1,195 screens, followed by Mumbai with 896, Ahmedabad with 518, and Pune with 407 shows. Occupancy-wise, Chennai led with 46.67% overall occupancy due to a lower number of shows.

Advertisement

Bengaluru (25.67% occupancy) and Jaipur (26.33% occupancy) also performed well with consistently strong audience response. Smaller regions like Surat (10.67%) and Chandigarh (14.33%) also saw comparatively lower turnout. Overall, metros and Tier-1 cities contributed significantly to the film’s opening business.

About Tere Ishk Mein: Plot, makers Tere Ishk Mein is billed as a spiritual successor of the 2013 hit, Raanjhanaa.

Set against the turbulent, deeply spiritual backdrop of Banaras, Tere Ishk Mein portrays an emotional and dark love story between the lead characters, played by Dhanush (as Shankar) and Kriti Sanon (as Mukti).

Shankar and Mukti’s romance is complicated, flawed and filled with betrayal. When Mukti decides to marry someone else, the heartbreak triggers Shankar’s descent into rage and vengeance, turning what begins as love into obsession. The film is based on themes of love, loss, heartbreak, obsession and revenge, highlighting boundaries between passion and toxicity.

Advertisement

Watch trailer here:

Written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, Tere Ishk Mein is co-produced by Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banners of Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series Films.

The film was previously screened at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.