Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 1: Dhanush–Kriti Sanon's movie makes positive start; opens at ₹16.5 crore

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 1: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's romantic drama movie, Tere Ishq Mein, made a promising start at the Box Office as it collected nearly ₹17 crore on its first day of release, Friday, November 28.

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 1 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Tere Ishk Mein minted ₹16.50 crore net in India on its first day. The movie has garnered positive reviews from both critics and viewers, and is expected to perform well throughout the weekend.

Tere Ishk Mein Day 1: Occupancy Tere Ishk Mein recorded an overall 25.77% occupancy on its opening day, Friday. The website reported that the film experienced a gradual increase in audience turnout throughout the day. While morning shows had an occupancy rate of 15.29%, afternoon shows reached 21.67%, and evening shows achieved 24.55% across theatres in India. The night shows saw the highest occupancy of 41.56%.

Tere Ishk Mein Day 1: Shows across India Tere Ishk Mein saw mixed trends in terms of turnout across major regions in India on Day 1. The Delhi NCR region recorded the highest number of shows with 1,195 screens, followed by Mumbai with 896, Ahmedabad with 518, and Pune with 407 shows.

Occupancy-wise, Chennai led with 51% overall occupancy due to a lower number of shows. Bengaluru (32.75% occupancy), Hyderabad (31.25% occupancy), and Jaipur (26.33% occupancy) also performed well with consistently strong audience response.

Overall, metros and Tier-1 cities contributed significantly to the film’s opening business.

About Tere Ishk Mein: Plot Tere Ishk Mein is billed as a spiritual successor of the 2013 hit, Raanjhanaa.

Set against the turbulent, deeply spiritual backdrop of Banaras, Tere Ishk Mein portrays an emotional and dark love story between the lead characters, played by Dhanush (as Shankar) and Kriti Sanon (as Mukti).

Shankar and Mukti’s romance is complicated, flawed and filled with betrayal. When Mukti decides to marry someone else, the heartbreak triggers Shankar’s descent into rage and vengeance, turning what begins as love into obsession.

The film is based on themes of love, loss, heartbreak, obsession and revenge, highlighting boundaries between passion and toxicity.