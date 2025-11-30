Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 2 : Dhanush–Kriti Sanon romance pulls in ₹33 crore

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 2: The much-anticipated romantic drama starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, Tere Ishk Mein, released on 28 November. The film opened to promising reviews and had a strong opening — and it maintained momentum on its second day as well.

Tere Ishk Mein box office news According to the latest figures from Sacnilk, Tere Ishk Mein earned ₹17 crore on Saturday, following a ₹16 crore opening on Friday — bringing its two-day total to ₹33 crore.

On day two, the Hindi version recorded total theatre occupancy of 27.92 per cent: morning shows had 12.08 per cent occupancy, afternoon 26.60 per cent, evening 29.25 per cent, while night shows peaked at 43.74 per cent. Chennai posted the highest occupancy at 45.75 per cent. In comparison, the Tamil version saw overall occupancy at 19.94 per cent.

Although the film lagged behind another recent romantic drama, Saiyaara, which earned ₹21 crore on day one and ₹24 crore on its second day, Tere Ishk Mein emerged as Dhanush’s biggest opening-day film this year — outpacing his South Indian releases Kuberaa and Idli Kadaai.

Tere Ishk Mein audience review A viewer wrote, “#TereIshkMein first half – solid performance from @dhanushkraja as an angry young Tamilian with a traumatic past. @kritisanon is equally strong as the career-driven Mukti, daughter of a bureaucrat. The social divide between the two sets up a powerful conflict. The film works because of their towering performances backed by impactful dialogues. 👍 @aanandlrai delivers once again with compelling characters, and @arrahman remains the soul of the story.”

Another user remarked, “Tere Ishk Mein is a gripping, high-emotion love drama that marries intensity with solid storytelling. It is powered by Dhanush’s exceptional performance — raw, fiery and deeply moving — while Kriti Sanon brings grace, heartbreak and strength to every frame. Their chemistry is electric and gives the film its strongest heartbeat.”

A third user said, “#TereIshkMein: A good first half followed by an above-average second half 🤝. Despite a few dips post-interval, the film has many standout moments and is a wholesome entertainer 🫶❤️. A WINNER loading for #Dhanush in Bollywood 🏆.”

About Tere Ishk Mein The film charts the story of Mukti (Kriti Sanon), a young woman who falls in love with the fierce and volatile rule-breaker Shankar (Dhanush). But circumstances tear them apart before their romance can fully blossom. Unable to bear the heartbreak, Shankar becomes vengeful — vowing to burn “entire Delhi” to ashes. Their intense and unhinged love story forms the heart of the film.

Produced by T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions, Tere Ishk Mein is directed by Aanand L Rai. The soundtrack is composed by A. R. Rahman, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.