Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 2: Kriti Sanon–Dhanush film dips 35% from Day 1 earnings, mints this much

Aanand L. Rai’s ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ has enjoyed an impressive start at the Indian box office. The film features Dhanush and Kriti Sanon and released in the theatres on November 28.

‘Tere Ishk Mein’ Box Office Collection Day 2 The film has earned ₹26.28 crore net across its first two days. The film, released on November 28, 2025, opened strongly on Friday, backed by high anticipation, positive pre-release buzz and the star power of its leading pair. However, Saturday’s figures indicate a more mixed trend, with significant variation in occupancies across regions.

The romantic musical drama registered ₹16 crore net on its opening day, marking one of the strongest first-day performances for a romantic film this year and standing just behind ‘Saiyaara’ in the genre’s rankings according to industry reports.

It is also the biggest Hindi opening of Dhanush’s career, surpassing his earlier Bollywood outings. On Saturday, according to trade site Sacnilk, early estimates placed collections at ₹10.38 crore, bringing the two-day total to ₹26.38 crore, signalling a noticeable drop from the first day.

‘Tere Ishk Mein’ Occupancy Pattern Occupancy patterns on Saturday suggest the film is facing fluctuations. Hindi 2D occupancy stood at 12.08% in the morning, climbed to 26.60% in the afternoon, and marginally increased again to 29.25% in the evening, before dropping to 0% for the night shows as per industry tracking inputs.

The regional split shows that Chennai led with 44%, followed by Bengaluru at 34% and Pune at 30%, while certain markets such as Surat saw as low as 8.33%. These irregularities point towards strong pockets of support but an uneven national footprint.

More About the Film ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ is a standalone spin-off to the 2013 film ‘Raanjhanaa’ and reunites director Aanand L. Rai with Dhanush after their previous success. The film follows the story of Shankar, who falls deeply in love with Mukti during her research on him, only for the relationship to end abruptly when she leaves him.

Years later, now serving as an Air Force pilot, Shankar must face her once more, with the emotional rift between the past and present driving the central conflict. The film features music composed by A. R. Rahman, cinematography by Tushar Kanti Ray and editing by Hemal Kothari.

Production commenced in October 2024 and continued across Delhi, Benaras, Leh and Mumbai before wrapping in July 2025.

The soundtrack has been particularly well received. Rahman’s compositions have been praised for their emotional depth, with the single ‘Usey Kehna’ standing out as a clear favourite. At the musical launch event in Mumbai, Rahman performed live with Dhanush, a moment that generated significant social media traction and heightened excitement ahead of release. Industry reports note that the event contributed meaningfully to the film’s pre-release momentum.

Despite these strong elements, Saturday’s numbers highlight the importance of stabilising word-of-mouth. While metropolitan and southern regions appear to be supporting the film steadily, lower occupancies in parts of north and west India present a challenge. Critical reception has been moderately positive, with reviewers appreciating the performances of Dhanush and Kriti Sanon as well as Rahman’s score, although some have observed that the narrative revisits familiar romantic tropes.

Beyond theatres, Tere Ishk Mein is expected to stream on Netflix after its theatrical run, likely within four to eight weeks. This secondary window could further widen the film’s audience, particularly among younger viewers and fans of the original Raanjhanaa.