Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 3: Dhanush–Kriti Sanon starrer scores big in first weekend, earns this much

The romantic drama ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ — starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon — has enjoyed a robust first weekend at the Indian box office.

‘Tere Ishk Mein’ Day 3 box office collection The total domestic net collections reportedly reaching around ₹48.35 crore in three days. According to the trade-site Sacnilk's data, the film debuted strongly at ₹16 crore on Friday, followed by ₹17 crore on Saturday and an estimated ₹15.35 crore on Sunday.

On Sunday, early estimates placed the film’s earnings at approximately ₹15.35 crore, bringing the total first-weekend haul to an impressive ₹48.35 crore across all languages.

The film has outperformed several other major 2025 releases. On its debut, ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ surpassed the opening day collections of films like ‘Jolly LLB 3’ ( ₹12 cr) and ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ ( ₹10.70 cr).

It is also the biggest opening of Dhanush’s Bollywood career — a notable feat, given his earlier Hindi hits.

Industry trackers highlight that the film saw a healthy occupancy rate of around 25–26 percent nationwide on Day 1, with evening and night shows driving much of the footfall.

What Is Tere Ishk Mein About? Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Aanand L. Rai, ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ brings together the Rai-Dhanush pairing once again, with Kriti Sanon as his co-star.

In the film, Dhanush plays Shankar — an intense, hot-headed Air Force officer, while Sanon portrays Mukti, a defence-department therapist. Their story begins in a college romance, but as fate intervenes, heartbreak and betrayal lead Shankar down a darker, impulsive path.

Music — a vital aspect of the film’s appeal — is composed by Oscar-winning maestro A. R. Rahman, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

The film is produced by Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series Films under the banners of Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.