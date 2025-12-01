Subscribe

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 3: Dhanush–Kriti Sanon's film hits massive ₹65 crore opening weekend globally

Tere Ishk Mein's total opening weekend collection in India stood at 52 crore net

Arshdeep Kaur
Published1 Dec 2025, 12:40 PM IST
Advertisement
Shankar is an intense, hot-headed Air Force officer, while Mukti is a therapist in the defence department.
Shankar is an intense, hot-headed Air Force officer, while Mukti is a therapist in the defence department.

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 3: Tere Ishk Mein, a high-intensity romantic drama starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, has created a stir at the worldwide box office, with an impressive opening weekend of over 65 crore.

Advertisement

A spiritual successor of the 2013 hit, Raanjhanaa, the movie is a blend of emotion and intensity. It has connected well with audiences and critics, who have given it positive reviews.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Tere Ishk Mein has performed particularly strongly in India, amassed a gross of approximately 61 crore in just three days.

The movie collected over 6+ crore from overseas markets during the opening weekend. With this, the worldwide total weekend opening for Tere Ishk Mein stands at approximately 67 crores gross.

Also Read | When and where to watch Dhanush's ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ on OTT?

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 3

Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Anand L Rai, saw a solid opening of 16 crore net on Friday and continued to witness a steady upward trend on Saturday and Sunday, earning 17 crore and 19 crore respectively.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Day 3, the movie minted 18.25 crore in Hindi, while its Tamil variant earned 75,00,000.

The movie has been released in two languages – Hindi and Tamil.

Tere Ishk Mein's total opening weekend collection in India stood at 52 crore net; 49.75 crore from the Hindi variant and 2.25 crore in Tamil.

Also Read | Tere Ishk Mein review: Dhanush-Kriti Sanon's chemistry impresses netizens

Tere Ishk Mein Day 3: Occupancy

Tere Ishk Mein had an overall 32.82% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday:

Morning Shows: 14.32%

Afternoon Shows: 38.60%

Evening Shows: 45.63%

Night Shows: 32.74%

Major urban centres such as Mumbai, Delhi–NCR, Chennai, Pune, and Hyderabad showed particularly strong footfalls, while mass circuits also performed better than expected.

Advertisement

Tere Ishk Mein: Plot

Set against the turbulent, deeply spiritual backdrop of Banaras, Tere Ishk Mein portrays an emotional and dark love story between the lead characters, played by Dhanush (as Shankar) and Kriti Sanon (as Mukti).

Shankar is an intense, hot-headed Air Force officer, while Mukti is a therapist in the defence department. Their story begins as a college romance, but as fate intervenes, heartbreak and betrayal lead Shankar down a darker, impulsive path.

Also Read | Tere Ishk Mein teaser narrates Dhanush, Kriti Sanons intense love story, movie to hit theatres on November 28

About Tere Ishk Mein: Cast

Dhanush

Kriti Sanon

Prakash Raj

Maahir Mohiuddin

Sushil Dahiya

Redin Kingsley

 
 
Hindi Cinema
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentTere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 3: Dhanush–Kriti Sanon's film hits massive ₹65 crore opening weekend globally
Read Next Story