Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 3: Dhanush–Kriti Sanon's film hits massive ₹65 crore opening weekend globally

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 3: Tere Ishk Mein, a high-intensity romantic drama starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, has created a stir at the worldwide box office, with an impressive opening weekend of over ₹65 crore.

A spiritual successor of the 2013 hit, Raanjhanaa, the movie is a blend of emotion and intensity. It has connected well with audiences and critics, who have given it positive reviews.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Tere Ishk Mein has performed particularly strongly in India, amassed a gross of approximately ₹61 crore in just three days.

The movie collected over ₹6+ crore from overseas markets during the opening weekend. With this, the worldwide total weekend opening for Tere Ishk Mein stands at approximately ₹67 crores gross.

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 3 Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Anand L Rai, saw a solid opening of ₹16 crore net on Friday and continued to witness a steady upward trend on Saturday and Sunday, earning ₹17 crore and ₹19 crore respectively.

On Sunday, Day 3, the movie minted ₹18.25 crore in Hindi, while its Tamil variant earned ₹75,00,000.

The movie has been released in two languages – Hindi and Tamil.

Tere Ishk Mein's total opening weekend collection in India stood at ₹52 crore net; ₹49.75 crore from the Hindi variant and ₹2.25 crore in Tamil.

Tere Ishk Mein Day 3: Occupancy Tere Ishk Mein had an overall 32.82% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday:

Morning Shows: 14.32%

Afternoon Shows: 38.60%

Evening Shows: 45.63%

Night Shows: 32.74%

Major urban centres such as Mumbai, Delhi–NCR, Chennai, Pune, and Hyderabad showed particularly strong footfalls, while mass circuits also performed better than expected.

Tere Ishk Mein: Plot Set against the turbulent, deeply spiritual backdrop of Banaras, Tere Ishk Mein portrays an emotional and dark love story between the lead characters, played by Dhanush (as Shankar) and Kriti Sanon (as Mukti).

Shankar is an intense, hot-headed Air Force officer, while Mukti is a therapist in the defence department. Their story begins as a college romance, but as fate intervenes, heartbreak and betrayal lead Shankar down a darker, impulsive path.

About Tere Ishk Mein: Cast Dhanush

Kriti Sanon

Maahir Mohiuddin

Sushil Dahiya