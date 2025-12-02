Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 5: Dhanush–Kriti Sanon film set to hit ₹70 cr ahead of clash with Dhurandhar

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 5: Dhanush–Kriti Sanon's romance drama, Tere Ishk Mein, has maintained its pace at the box office. Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the film is the spiritual sequel of Raanjhanaa. The film is now close to hitting the ₹70 crore mark.

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 5 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Tere Ishk Mein minted ₹8.27 crore net on day 5. However, this is the live date, based on morning, afternoon and evening shows only. The night shows are likely to add to the revenue.

For now, the total business made by the film in India is 69.02 crore net.

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office recap Tere Ishk Mein was released on 28 November. The film opened on Friday with ₹16 crore (Hindi: ₹15.25 crore; Telugu: ₹0.75 crore) and went on to improve over the weekend. On Saturday, it minted ₹17 crore, marking a 6.25% growth. Sunday saw further momentum with ₹19 crore (an 11.76% jump). However, it had its first dip on Monday as its earnings came down to ₹8.75 crore, However, the business remained stable on Tuesday, adding another ₹8.27 crore to the over all revenue.

Tere Ishk Mein recorded an overall occupancy of 19.88% occupancy on Tuesday, among the Hindi audience. The film, on day 5, saw a gradual rise in footfall through the day, beginning with 11.84% during morning shows, increasing to 21.84% in the afternoon. It remained at 25.97% during evening shows. Details about the night shows are awaited.

On the other hand, the Tamil version of the film registered an overall 14.65% occupancy on the same day. On day 5, the film recorded 13.40% occupancy in the morning, which increased to 17.63% in the afternoon and later dipped to 12.91% during evening shows.

The film will soon clash with Ranveer Singh's upcoming film, Dhurandhar, at the box office. It will be released on the upcoming Friday.

About Tere Ishk Mein Meanwhile, Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Aanand, is based on a screenplay written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav. The film follows the tumultuous relationship of Shankar (Dhanush) and Mukti (Kriti), and focuses on their unresolved past as they cross paths years later.

The film is produced under the banners of Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow Productions. It is jointly produced by Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.