Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 6: Dhanush–Kriti Sanon romance drama collects ₹76 crore net

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s Tere Ishk Mein has maintained a strong weekday performance, taking its domestic net total to around 76.75 crore by Day 5. 

Anjali Thakur
Updated3 Dec 2025, 10:35 PM IST
Dhanush and Kriti Sanon portray the main characters in 'Tere Ishk Mein'.
Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 6: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s Tere Ishk Mein is holding its ground at the box office, drawing steady audiences across regions. Buoyed by positive word-of-mouth and consistent turnout, the film continues to show weekday resilience.

Box office update

According to preliminary trade data by Sacnilk, the film collected roughly 6.75 crore on Day 6 from morning-to-evening shows, with late-night revenues yet to be added.

After a robust start, including a Day 5 haul of about 10.25 crore, the total domestic net collection now stands near 76.75 crore.

Occupancy trends

In the Hindi belt, occupancy on Wednesday averaged at 11.71%, improving gradually from a morning figure of 8.83% to 13.28% by afternoon, and ending at 13.01% in evening shows. Night-show data remains pending.

For the Tamil version, the overall occupancy was 14.41% on Day 6, with the afternoon slot peaking at 19.01%.

Upcoming competition

The film’s momentum will soon be tested as Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, releases this Friday — a clash that may affect Tere Ishk Mein’s screen share and premium-show allocations.

About the film

Directed by Aanand L. Rai with a script by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, Tere Ishk Mein charts the complicated romance between Shankar (Dhanush) and Mukti (Kriti Sanon), whose unresolved past resurfaces when they meet again years later.

The movie is produced under the banners of Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions, with producers including Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.

Tere Ishk Mein OTT release: When and where to stream?

Cinephiles awaiting OTT debut must note that Anand L Rai directorial movie will debut on the digital screens after its theatrical run. Although OTT release date depends more on its box office performance and is flexible, but the traditionally the standard timeframe for OTT release is four weeks to eight weeks.

Considering this timeline, the movie is expected to start streaming on streaming giant Netflix between 26 December 2025 and 23 January 23 2026.

 
 
