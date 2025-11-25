Tere Ishk Mein Day 1 advance booking: Kriti Sanon-Dhanush's movie eyes bumper opening, nears ₹2 crore mark

Tere Ishk Mein Day 1 advance booking: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer is set for bumper opening. One of the most-awaited upcoming Bollywood movies is slated to hit the silver screen on 28 November, coinciding with Black Friday. Directed by Anand L Rai, Tere Ishk Mein is making waves at the box office since advance booking opened on Monday.

It is expected to record one of the highest pre-sales of the year as reflected by promising trends. It eyes double-digit opening amid no major releases in the first week.

The excitement around the romantic drama has translated to numbers as data reflects over ₹1.5 crore gross box office collection with block seats for premiere day. Driven by its intense love story, striking visuals, and the fresh pairing, the film is creating a buzz due strong musical appeal.

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 1 As per industry tracker Sacnilk data from Day 1 advance booking, a total of 22,203 tickets have already been sold for 4,004 shows in Hindi and Tamil, as of 2:30 PM on 25 November. This implies that the movie has already amassed nearly ₹58.58 lakh gross for the opening day shows. With block seats for Day 1, the report suggests revenue flow of ₹1.87 crore. This report covers data of 4004 shows — 3994 Hindi screenings and the rest Tamil shows.

Maharashtra recorded maximum advance booking of nearly ₹46.68 lakh gross followed by ₹38.64 gross of Delhi with block seats. Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Pune registered the highest revenue from advance booking. The film is available in three languages — Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

What trade expert says over the overwhelming response Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X said, “#TereIshkMein will have a proper Pan-India release. BIG HIT LOADING, IT SEEMS, as the early advance sale is SOLID with 20K+ tickets already sold, and 3.5 days still to go.”

Predicting massive premiere day collection, he added, “Screen count and show allocation in the Hindi belt are quite good. Tamil Nadu is #Dhanush’s home market, so the showcasing there will also be strong. In the Telugu states, both Telugu and Hindi versions are expected to get good showcasing as well. Day 1 All-India Nett is expected to cross ₹15 crore, and ₹20 crore is also a possibility.”

More about Tere Ishk Mein One of the most talked-about releases of the season is produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, under the banner T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions.

IMDb description states, “Shankar and Mukti's intense love story unfolds against the backdrop of Benaras, exploring surrender and transformation through an all-consuming romance that heals, hurts, and changes them.”

Besides lead actors, the star cast features Prakash Raj, Maahir Mohiuddin, Sushil Dahiya and Redin Kingsley in key roles. Touted as a spiritual sequel to Rai's 2013 film Raanjhanaa, the film was first screened in Goa at the Gala Premiere section of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).