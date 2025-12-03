Tere Ishk Mein OTT release: When and where to stream Dhanush-Kriti Sanon's romantic drama

Subscribe

Tere Ishk Mein, a romantic drama starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon is directed by Aanand L Rai. It hit the silver screen on 28 November the electric chemistry of the most awaited love saga is showing promising trends.

Fareha Naaz
Updated3 Dec 2025, 02:12 PM IST
Tere Ishk Mein crossed <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>90 crore mark globally during its 5-day run.
The most awaited romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon is currently running in theatres. It hit the silver screen on 28 November after massive pre-sales and after a stellar first weekend excitement is growing around its OTT release.

Tere Ishk Mein OTT release: When and where to stream?

Cinephiles awaiting OTT debut must note that Anand L Rai directorial movie will debut on the digital screens after its theatrical run. Although OTT release date depends more on its box office performance and is flexible, but the traditionally the standard timeframe for OTT release is four weeks to eight weeks.

Considering this timeline, the movie is expected to start streaming on streaming giant Netflix between 26 December 2025 and 23 January 23 2026.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X stated, “#TereIshkMein is terrific on Tuesday, hitting double digits once again... The discounted ticket pricing has certainly given its business the required boost.”

He added, “With nearly 70 cr in 5 days [#Hindi version], the film is now on course to comfortably hit the century mark.”

Touted as a spiritual sequel to Rai's 2013 film Raanjhanaa, it was shot in Delhi, Varanasi and Mumbai, as per Filmibeat.

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 5

As it continues its dream run at the box office, let's have a look at box office collection. Promising trends of Day 5 indicate that the movie minted 10.25 crore net in India on Tuesday, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. Taking total domestic box office earnings total to 71 crore net.

Tere Ishk Mein Worldwide Box Office Collection

At the worldwide box office, it minted 92.5 crore gross by amassing 8 crore from the overseas market.

IMDb gave 8.1 rating out of 10 and the description states, “Shankar and Mukti's intense love story unfolds against the backdrop of Benaras, exploring surrender and transformation through an all-consuming romance that heals, hurts, and changes them.”

Tere Ishk Mein budget and cast

Co-produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, under the banners Color Yellow Productions and T-Series Films, the romantic action drama features a runtime of 2 hours 27 minutes. Available in three languages Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, it was reportedly made on a budget of 85 crore.

Alongside lead actors, the ensemble cast features Prakash Raj, Maahir Mohiuddin, Sushil Dahiya and Redin Kingsley in key roles.

 
 
