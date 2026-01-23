Tere Ishk Mein premieres on OTT screens today: Where to watch Dhanush, Kriti Sanon starrer romantic drama

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer musical romantic drama ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ is streaming on digital screens. Directed by Anand L Rai, the features a runtime of 2 hours 47 minutes. Touted as a spiritual sequel to Rai's 2013 film Raanjhanaa, it features Prakash Raj, Maahir Mohiuddin, Sushil Dahiya and Redin Kingsley in significant roles.

Kriti Sanon movie hit the silver screen on 28 November 2025. Let's find out where can one enjoy Dhanush's comeback in Hindi film after Atrangi Re 2021.

Tere Ishk Mein OTT release: Where to watch Dhanush, Kriti Sanon starrer Cinephiles can enjoy the romantic drama of streaming platform Netflix. It is available in 3 languages, namely, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Netflix in a post on X stated, "Aa raha hai woh ishk jo dil jod bhi de, aur tod bhi de ❤️‍🔥Watch Tere Ishk Mein, out tomorrow on Netflix."

The star cast includes Prakash Raj, Maahir Mohiuddin, Sushil Dahiya and Redin Kingsley alongside lead actors. This marks Dhanush's first theatrical film 10 years after Shamitabh.

Watch Tere Ishk Mein trailer here:

IMDb description states, “Shankar and Mukti's intense love story unfolds against the backdrop of Benaras, exploring surrender and transformation through an all-consuming romance that heals, hurts, and changes them.”

Tere Ishk Mein review Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave it 3.5 star rating and said, “The film rests on two major strengths: several captivating moments and stellar performances.”

Giving a cold response for AR Rahman's music, he added, “A tighter narrative would've enhanced the overall impact... The screenplay – particularly in the final act – could've been simpler and more concise, as it tends to feel stretched... A more impactful culmination was the need of the hour.”

Another film business analyst Sumit Kadel gave it 4 star rating as he termed it as a “heart-wrenching love story.” Drawing comparison with Mohit Suri's movie, he said, "If Saiyaara is for those who lose themselves in love, then Tere Ishk Mein is for people who are willing to destroy themselves for it.”

Praising Aanand L. Rai’s direction and the perfect balance of entertainment, emotion, powerful dialogues and drama, he noted, "He has crafted an intense, entertaining, heartbreaking, and uniquely rooted love story that appeals to both masses and classes. The film is filled with powerful, soul-piercing dramatic moments and dialogues that stay with you.”