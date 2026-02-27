Tere Naam Re-Release: Salman Khan’s iconic love story back on big screen amid nostalgia and debate

More than two decades after it first arrived in cinemas, Salman Khan’s romantic tragedy Tere Naam has returned to theatres across India, giving audiences another chance to experience one of Bollywood’s most talked-about love stories on the big screen.

Salman Khan’s Tere Naam re-released in theatres The film officially re-released nationwide on 27 February 2026, drawing strong fan reactions and renewed attention around its legacy.

Originally released in 2003, the film starred Salman Khan alongside Bhumika Chawla and was directed by the late Satish Kaushik. While its initial theatrical run received a moderate box office response, the film gradually developed a cult following over the years, especially among younger audiences who connected with its emotional storytelling and music.

Why is it re-releasing? The re-release forms part of a growing trend in Hindi cinema where older hits are brought back to theatres to tap into nostalgia and introduce classic films to a new generation of viewers. Industry observers note that audience demand for theatrical re-runs has increased in recent years, particularly for films that gained cult status long after their initial release.

Cinema chains including PVR and INOX have backed the re-release, positioning it as a special viewing experience around the season of love. The decision was also driven by continued popularity of the film’s soundtrack and Salman Khan’s enduring fan base, which has kept interest in the film alive for more than two decades.

At the same time, the film’s return has sparked fresh discussion. Critics and viewers are revisiting the story through a modern lens, questioning how its portrayal of intense romance and obsession fits into contemporary conversations about relationships and consent.

About the film Tere Naam tells the story of Radhe, a troubled college youth who falls deeply in love with a quiet student named Nirjara. What begins as a turbulent romance turns tragic after a violent attack leaves Radhe mentally unstable, leading to one of the most emotional climaxes in early-2000s Hindi cinema.

The film is widely remembered for Salman Khan’s intense performance, which became one of the defining roles of his career. Radhe’s distinctive hairstyle and mannerisms even turned into a cultural trend at the time, influencing fashion and youth culture across the country.

Equally significant was the music by Himesh Reshammiya, with songs such as Tumse Milna and the title track continuing to resonate with listeners years later. The soundtrack played a key role in sustaining the film’s emotional appeal and long-term popularity.