Superman actor Terence Stamp dies at 87; family says he 'will continue to inspire people'

Terence Stamp, the acclaimed British actor whose career spanned more than six decades and included iconic roles from 1960s British cinema to major Hollywood blockbusters, has died at the age of 87, his family confirmed on Sunday.

Stamp passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, according to a statement shared with Reuters.

"He leaves behind an extraordinary body of work, both as an actor and as a writer that will continue to touch and inspire people for years to come," the family said. "We ask for privacy at this sad time."

Terrence Stamp's legacy Rising to fame during the cultural revolution of 1960s London, Stamp quickly became one of the defining faces of a new wave of British cinema. Known for his striking looks and brooding presence, he earned early acclaim with performances in ‘Billy Budd’ (1962), for which he received an Academy Award nomination, and ‘The Collector’ (1965).

After missing out on the chance to play James Bond after Sean Connery, Terence Stamp acted in Italian films and worked with famous director Federico Fellini in the late 1960s. He later stepped away from acting for a while and went to India to study yoga.

His big return came in 1978 when he played General Zod, the powerful villain from Krypton, in ‘Superman’ and again in the 1980 sequel.