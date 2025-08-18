Terence Stamp’s net worth and personal life: A look back at the late actor’s legacy

British actor Terence Stamp, known for his powerful screen presence and long-lasting impact on cinema, has died at the age of 87. His family confirmed his passing on August 17, remembering him for leaving behind “an extraordinary body of work.”

Stamp enjoyed a career that lasted more than 60 years, with memorable performances in films such as ‘Billy Budd’, ‘The Collector’, ‘Superman II’, and ‘The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert’. His acting was praised for its depth, intensity, and elegance, earning him critical acclaim and international fame.

Terence Stamp's Net Worth At the time of his death, Terence Stamp’s net worth was widely estimated to be around $10 million, according to several trusted sources. While some reports suggested his fortune may have reached $16 million, the figure of $10 million is more commonly cited and considered the most reliable.

His wealth reflected not only his successful six-decade career in film and television but also his work beyond acting.

From East London to Hollywood Born on July 22, 1938 in Stepney, East London, Terence Stamp was the eldest of five children. His father worked as a tugboat captain, and Stamp often spoke about his modest upbringing. He trained as an actor at the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in London, quickly gaining attention for his natural talent.

He made his film debut in ‘Billy Budd’ (1962), earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. His performance was widely praised and marked the beginning of a successful and varied career.

Throughout the 1960s, Stamp starred in highly respected films such as ‘The Collector’ (1965), which earned him the Best Actor award at the Cannes Film Festival, ‘Far from the Madding Crowd’ (1967), and ‘Blue’ (1968).

Terence Stamp's Films and Legacy In the late 1970s, Stamp became known to a new generation of film fans as General Zod, the villain in ‘Superman’ (1978) and ‘Superman II’ (1980). His role became one of the most iconic villains in comic book film history, with the line “Kneel before Zod” still widely quoted today.

In 1994, he received new praise for his role as Bernadette, a transgender woman, in ‘The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert’. His performance was described as touching and brave, earning him further recognition.

Stamp continued acting into his later years, appearing in films like ‘The Limey’ (1999), for which he was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award, as well as ‘Wall Street’ (1987), ‘Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace’ (1999), and ‘Wanted’ (2008).

Personal Life Terence Stamp was married once, to Elizabeth O’Rourke, a pharmacist of Australian-Singaporean descent. The couple married on New Year’s Eve in 2002, when Stamp was 64 and O’Rourke was 29. They divorced in 2008. According to BBC News, the separation was due to Stamp’s “unreasonable behaviour.”

His family did not reveal the cause of death and have asked for privacy during this difficult time.