Tesla car takes owner to ’never been before’ location: ‘Roasted by own vehicle’; viral video leaves Internet in splits

A video featuring Tesla car is doing rounds on social media that shows the owner Zach Jenkins issuing a command to the vehicle after turning on his car’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) mode. The amusing response that the car produced in return left netizens in stitches.

To test the voice command, the owner said, “Tesla take me somewhere I've never been before.” Internet users were left in splits after the car escorted the owner to the unexpected destination - the gym. The caption to the post states, “This car thinks it’s funny.” Tesla confidently drove the couple to a gym named “Planet Fitness.”

Zach Jenkins wife, Hailee, who recorded the video can be heard guessing the location to be a fancy restaurant but to her surprise it was not a café or a new park, instead a place to shed kilos. Over Tesla's whimsical move, Hailee burst into laughter alongside Jenkins upon realising where the car had brought them.

Watch viral video here:

The video shared over four days ago on Instagram has amassed more than 19 lakh likes and several comments. A user stated, “I thought it would go to the gym.” Another user joked, “Tesla felt that pressure on the seat and calculated that it was time for the gym.” A third user quipped, “Everyone knew it was going to the gym button.”

A fifth user remarked, “I knew it was gonna go to the gym.” A sixth user chimed, “I knew yall were headed there before u left the house!” A seventh user commented, “Imagine being roasted by your own vehicle. Technology’s wild.”

All about Tesla’s Full Self-Driving system Tesla’s Full Self-Driving system is an advanced driver assistance system that makes the vehicle run on autopilot mode, enhancing safety and convenience behind the wheel. This mode, incorporated in all new Tesla vehicles, reduces the driver's overall workload using camera-based Tesla Vision to deliver Autopilot features, rather than radar.

FSD is categorised as Level 2 automation which implies that the vehicle can handle tasks like steering, braking, and accelerating, but the driver has to remain vigilant and ready to take control at any time.