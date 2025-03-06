Nayanthara, R Madhavan and Siddharth are all set to deliver a compelling human drama with their upcoming film, Test. On Thursday, the makers of the film announced the film which will opt for an OTT release.

Test Set against the high-stakes world of cricket, Test is an emotional rollercoaster about the lives of a national-level cricketer, a genius scientist, and a passionate teacher. Their paths intertwine both beyond and because of the cricket field, leading them to make choices that redefine their futures. Meera Jasmine is also a part of the film, which will stream on Netflix.

Test will release on April 4. It is Netflix’s first original Tamil film of the year.

It is produced by YNOT Studios. It marks the directorial debut of S. Sashikanth who has also written the film.

S. Sashikanth on directing R. Madhavan, Nayanthara and Siddharth Talking about the film, the director said in a statement, "Having nurtured stories as a producer for years, stepping into the director’s chair for TEST was both exhilarating and deeply personal. This film is about resilience, the weight of choices, and how life itself is the greatest test of all. Bringing together three powerhouse performers — R. Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Siddharth — for the first time made this journey even more special. I’m grateful to YNOT Studios, Netflix, and my incredible team for bringing this vision to life. Excited for the world to watch TEST unfold, streaming on Netflix from April 4."