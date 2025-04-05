Test review: Nayanthara and R Madhavan movie thrills audience, ’Siddharth steals the show’

Test review: Nayanthara, R Madhavan and Siddharth starrer movie 'Test' is making waves online following its release. Cinema enthusiast will not need to turn to theatres to watch R. Madhavan, Nayanthara and Siddharth starrer movie. The most awaited Tamil movie centred on India's popular sport - Cricket - is streaming on OTT.

The enthralling narrative is based on three characters- Indian cricketer Arjun (played by Siddharth), his childhood friend Kumudha (played by Nayanthara), and her husband Saravanan (played by R Madhavan).

Produced under the banner YNOT Studios by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S Sashikanth, the movie marks Sashikanth's directorial debut and actress Meera Jasmine's return to Tamil cinema after a 10-year hiatus. Primarily shot in Chennai and Bengaluru, the movie made a direct-to-streaming release through OTT platform Netflix on 4 April 2025.

Also Read | Machante Maalakha OTT release: When and where to watch Malayalam movie online

What experts say? While reviewing Kollywood's sports drama, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave the movie a 3.5 rating out of 5. In a social media post on X, he stated, “Actor Siddharth steals the show, as someone who is caught between professional ambition and personal problem.”

According to Hindustan Times review the lead actors delivered “excellent” performance and chemistry between Nayanthara and Madhavan stands out, especially in the conflict scenes. The interaction between Siddharth and Meera Jasmine is also a highlight of the film. “Nayanthara portrays the struggles and dilemmas that she undergoes as a woman, wife, and friend so perfectly that you can feel her emotions very organically,” the review states.

It adds, “Some of the scenes could have been edited out as the runtime of two hours and 25 minutes is quite long for a movie that doesn’t have many twists and turns to hold the audience's attention.”

Audience review A user stated, “The main lead actors deliver sincere performances with strong emotional depth. Visuals and a few thrilling moments work well,but the slow pace and flat editing Test your Patience. Decent watch for those who enjoy thrilling, slow-paced dramas.” Another user wrote, “Decent watch with some good moments and some predictable & mediocre moments.”

A third user suggested that the exciting moment comes when the double MIT graduate #Madhavan suddenly goes into "Shaitaan" mode after that it was never in the game." A fourth user wrote, “#Nayanthara has given the brilliant performance.”

All about Test Set against the high-stakes world of cricket, Test sets stage for an emotional rollercoaster ride. Test movie, featuring a riveting storyline centred on a national-level cricketer, a genius scientist, and a passionate teacher, is Netflix’s first original Tamil film of the year. After all three cross paths because of their common interest ‘cricket’, they make choices that redefine their futures.