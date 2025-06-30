‘Texas Tiger’ filmmakers drop teaser on ‘All We Imagine As Light’ fame Hridhu Haroon's 23rd birthday

Texas Tiger teaser OUT: Upcoming Kollywood film 'Texas Tiger,' featuring ‘All We Imagine As Light’ actor Hridhu Haroon, is in the spotlight after its filmmakers dropped its teaser on June 29. The official title reveal video was released on the occasion of Hridhu Haroon's 23rd birthday.

Selvah Kumar Thirumaran directorial movie is produced by Sujith, Balaji Kumar, Parthi Kumar and Selvah Kumar.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X stated, “Texas Tiger - the upcoming Tamil film headlined by All We Imagine As Light star #HridhuHaroon — has been officially announced with a title reveal video, unveiled on the occasion of the actor’s birthday.”

He added, “The film is written and directed by #SelvahKumarThirumaran, known for Family Padam, and produced by #Sujith, #BalajiKumar, #ParthiKumar, and Selvah Kumar himself.” The trailer ends with the caption, “Tigerians roar begins.”

Watch Texas Tiger trailer here:

Born in 2002, Hridhu made his acting debut in August 2022 with Crash Course on Amazon Prime.

Hridhu, who previously starred in films like Mura, Mumbaikar, Thugs, and the critically acclaimed All We Imagine as Light, has a number of films in the pipeline. Upcoming films of Hridhu Haroon include Bad Girl, Veera Dheera Sooran and Maine Pyar Kiya. He will also feature in Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead, which is scheduled to release around Diwali festival.

All We Imagine As Light Payal Kapadia directorial Malayalam film ‘All We Imagine as Light’ won the prestigious Grand Prix award at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. The film made its world premiere on 23 May 2024 at the 77th Cannes Film Festival and became the first Indian film in 30 years to compete in the competition.