Thalaivan Thalaivii OTT release date OUT: When and where to watch Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen's film in Hindi

Thalaivan Thalaivii OTT release date OUT: Actors Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen's latest Tamil film Thalaivan Thalaivii is all set to make its digital debut this week. The film is written and directed by Pandiraj. It is backed by Sathya Jyothi Films.

Thalaivan Thalaivii OTT release date OUT According to multiple reports, Thalaivan Thalaivii's streaming rights have been bagged by Amazon Prime Video.

Thalaivan Thalaivii will premiere on Amazon Prime Video, starting August 22. Besides its original Tamil language, the film will also stream in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada as well.

Viewers will be able to watch the film using any smart device, such as mobile phones, laptops, tablets, smart TV and more.

The film was originally released in theatres on 25 July.

Thalaivan Thalaivii plot It is a romantic family drama, based on a couple and their rough patch in marital life.

Going by IMDb, the storyline revolves around a man named Agasaveeran (played by Vijay Sethupathi), owner of a modest tiffin centre, working with his family, and his wife Arasi (played by Nithya Menen). Their relationship remains warm and affectionate until petty disputes cause a three-month separation and finally a divorce petition arrives. Just as their marriage seems to end, an unforeseen incident ties them together as they confront deeper issues in their lives.

Thalaivan Thalaivii cast and crew Besides Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen, Thalaivan Thalaivii has an ensemble cast, including Yogi Babu, Roshini Haripriyan, Myna Nandhini, Deepa Shankar, Kaali Venkat, Vinodhini, and Chemban Vinod Jose.

Santhosh Narayanan composed the film music. While M Sukumar helmed cinematography, Pradeep E. Ragav handled the film editing.

Was Thalaivan Thalaivii commercially successful? The film received mixed reviews from critics and fans after its theatrical debut.

Talking about the box office success of the film, Thalaivan Thalaivii did lukewarm business. It saw a modest business of ₹5.2 crore on its opening day but later saw growth in earnings, thanks to word-of-mouth.

It earned ₹49.1 crore in India within 13 days, as per Sacnilk. The Worldwide collection of the film reached ₹74.3 crore.

The film is reportedly made on a budget of 33 crore. Considering the investment, the film was a success but did not make profit as expected.