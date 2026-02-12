Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil OTT Release: Jiiva's Pongal hit to stream on Netflix. Check release date

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, the rural comedy-drama that found favour with audiences during the Pongal festive window, is set to begin its digital run this week. For viewers who missed it in theatres — or those keen to revisit its small-town chaos — the film is heading to streaming.

When and where to watch Jiiva's film The Jiiva-led entertainer will start streaming on Netflix from 12 February (Thursday). The platform has acquired the post-theatrical digital rights following the film’s strong performance at the box office.

Advertisement

The film had advanced its theatrical release after Jana Nayagan was postponed, eventually capitalising on the holiday footfall. Its steady run during Pongal positioned it as one of the season’s notable Tamil releases.

For family audiences and fans of rooted Tamil storytelling, the OTT debut widens access beyond Tamil Nadu, making it available to subscribers across India and overseas.

About Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil Set in a village backdrop, the story centres on Jeevaratnam, played by Jiiva — a local panchayat head overseeing preparations for a wedding. The celebratory atmosphere is disrupted when a death occurs in a neighbouring household, with the bereaved family insisting on conducting the funeral on the same day as the wedding.

Advertisement

What unfolds is a clash shaped by pride, emotion and tradition. As tensions escalate between the two families, Jeevaratnam attempts to mediate and restore balance within the community.

The film blends situational humour with social commentary, leaning on its rural milieu for both comedy and conflict.

Cast and crew The project is written and directed by Nithish Sahadev, known for directing the Malayalam film Falimy.

Jiiva headlines the cast, with Thambi Ramaiah and Ilavarasu playing key roles. The ensemble also includes Prathana Nathan, Jensen Dhivakar, Jaiwanth, Sarjin Kumar, Rajesh Pandian, Subash Kannan, Amith Mohan, Anuraj OB, Sharath and Savithri.

The film drew positive word-of-mouth during its theatrical run, particularly for its humour and portrayal of village dynamics. Its streaming release now gives it a chance to reach a broader audience, including younger viewers who primarily consume content on digital platforms.

Advertisement

Shortly after the streaming date was announced, social media reactions began to pour in, with viewers welcoming the film’s digital arrival. Several users expressed excitement about finally being able to watch it at home, especially those who had missed its theatrical run.

In the comments section, one user wrote, “Great to see.”

On X (formerly Twitter), another viewer described it as “A decent entertainer.”

A third user summed up the mood with, “Can't wait.”