Thalapathy Kacheri song out: Anirudh pays tribute to Vijay in first song from Jana Nayagan, fans approve

On Saturday, the much-awaited first song, Thalapathy Kacheri from actor Vijay's upcoming film, Jana Nayagan, was unveiled. The song has made its way into the hearts of the fans with its catchy lyrics and peppy beats. Composed and sung by Anirudh Ravichander, it is a fan anthem for the actor-turned-politician.

Vijay's latest song Thalapathy Kacheri Thalapathy Kacheri celebrates Vijay's larger-than-life persona and its impressive stardom. It is a power-packed dance number, also starring Pooja Hegde. The song also includes vocals by none other than Thalapathy Vijay and Arivu, who wrote the lyrics.

Sharing the song officially, Anirudh Ravichander wrote on Instagram: “Nanba Nanbi Chellam kelu..Thangamey Thalapathy blast-u blast-u.”

Fans react to Vijay's last song Thalapathy Kacheri Thalapathy Kacheri has further amped up fans’ excitement for Vijay’s film, Jana Nayagan.

Reacting to it, a user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Pure mass vibes. Vijay’s energy, the beats & visuals scream celebration! Not the best of his intro songs but still a total crowd-pleaser. Groove grows with every listen (sic).”

“After so much recent political talks and appearance, this song gives a refreshing feel of d OG Vasool manan of Kollywood Thalapathy (sic),” added another.

Many also grew emotional as Thalapathy Kacheri marks Vijay's last dance number before foraying into politics.

A fan wrote on the micro-blogging site, “Seems like a farewell song and the retirement decision seems irreversible. One last time. #ThalapathyKacheri (sic).”

“#ThalapthyKacheri The hard thing is that this is the last one time (sic),” added another.

Someone else also shared, “His songs, his dance, his swag shaped our whole childhood… never thought it would end this soon. One last dance (sic)."

On the other hand, visuals of fans celebrating Vijay's song release have surfaced on social media. Many from Madurai were spotted dancing to the song ahead of the film's release.

News agency ANI tweeted: “Madurai, Tamil Nadu: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and Actor Vijay's fans celebrate the release of the first song, 'Thalapathy Kacheri,' from Vijay's upcoming film 'Jana Nayagan'. Thalapathy Vijay’s political action drama 'Jana Nayagan', directed by H. Vinoth, is all set to hit theatres on January 9, 2026.”

About Jana Nayagan Directed by H Vinoth and produced by Venkat K Narayana, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain and more.

The film is set to release on the occasion of Pongal 2026 on 9 January in theatres.