‘Is Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha relationship official?’ Netizens ask after duo appear together at Chennai wedding

Vijay, the Tamil superstar and chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), recently made an appearance at a wedding event held in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on 5 March. His presence at the ceremony is trending online, especially considering that his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, recently filed a divorce petition against him after 27 years of marriage.

What further fuelled the buzz was Vijay’s appearance at the event alongside actor Trisha Krishnan. A video showing the two arriving at the venue has been widely shared on social media.

Viral video sparks online discussion In the circulating clip, both Vijay and Trisha are seen dressed in traditional attire. Vijay appears holding a bouquet while Trisha walks behind him as they step out of a car before entering the venue.

The two reportedly attended the wedding reception of the son of Kalpathi Suresh and Meenakshi. The Kalpathi family is known for its involvement in film production and distribution.

Netizens react to the clip Soon after the video surfaced online, it triggered a wave of reactions from social media users. One user wrote, “Whaaaaaatttttttt? Is this really happening ????????? After all these incidents??????? Are they doing it purposely????" Another user commented, “He is a complete fool." Several others also shared messages expressing disappointment over his appearance with Trisha. Another asked: “Is Vijay Thalapathy and Trisha's relationship official?”

Some question authenticity of the video At the same time, a section of users raised doubts about whether the clip was genuine. Some suggested that it might have been created using artificial intelligence. One user wrote, “Many are saying it’s ai video and I also think that please verify." Another asked, “Is this reyaaaaal?"

However, the authenticity of the video could not be independently verified by Mint.

Details of the divorce petition Meanwhile, according to reports, Sangeetha has alleged in her petition that Vijay was involved in an extramarital relationship with a female actor. The filing claims that she became aware of the alleged relationship in 2021.

The petition further states that although Vijay had assured her that the relationship would end, it reportedly continued without any indication of regret. Reports suggest that the matter is currently being heard in a district court, and a final decision is still pending.

Vijay and Sangeetha got married in August 1999 and have two children together — Jason Sanjay and Divya Shasha.

Recently, reports also suggested that Jason Sanjay may have unfollowed his father on social media amid the ongoing dispute between his parents. However, some users online have pointed out that he might not have been following Vijay’s account earlier, leaving the situation unclear.

Who is Trisha Krishnan? Trisha Krishnan is considered to be one of the most popular actresses in South Indian films. Not only in Tamil cinema industry but in the other South Indian cinema industries like Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, she has worked with a host of top actors in the film industry.

Trisha started her movie journey with the 1999 movie ‘Jodi’. However, she rose to prominence after featuring in ‘Varsham’ (2004) alongside Prabhas (ETimes. The film received a lot of positive response and made sure to make a name for her in the industry.

Trisha has starring roles in several successful movies following the success of ‘Varsham’. Some of her well known works continued to be ‘Ghilli’, ‘Saamy’, ‘Aaru’, ‘Varsham’, ‘Aayutha Ezhuthu’, ‘Aadavari Matalaku Ardhalu Verule’, ‘Kodi’, ‘Abhiyum Naanum’, ‘Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa’ and ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I.

The actor also entered the Hindi film industry in 2010 with the movie ‘Khatta Meetha’, directed by Priyadarshan. She made her Bollywood debut with the film opposite Akshay Kumar.

