Thalapathy Vijay faces flak from own party leader for bringing Trisha to wedding: ‘A woman at home should be worshipped'

Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) boss and actor Vijay has been grabbing headlines lately for his personal life. The Jana Nayagan star's relationship with his wife is on the verge of collapsing, as Sangeeta Sornalingam has filed for divorce after 25 years, alleging an ‘extramarital relationship’ with a fellow actress.

Amid the ongoing divorce proceedings, the actor was spotted with actress Trisha at a wedding in Chennai, embroiling him in controversy. Despite the row, Vijay continued campaigning for his party and addressed supporters at an International Women’s Day event in Mamallapuram, where he announced welfare promises for women ahead of the Assembly elections.

However, his remarks about the ongoing personal issues have now drawn criticism from within his party.

Party leader questions Vijay’s comments Ranjana Nachiyar, who joined TVK about a year ago after leaving the Bharatiya Janata Party, criticised the party chief and said that respect for women should begin within one’s own family.

Speaking to ANI, she said: “A leader should respect women. We all respect our leader Vijay, and we all hope that he will give a difference in party, that will make a difference in Tamil Nadu and provide much more respect and equal space for women. But the statement he made during the Women's Day celebration yesterday… He told everyone that his wife had filed for a divorce case. That is his personal matter, so we don't want to discuss it in the media, but this became viral because he said his wife is not worth it.

Maybe his wife or his marriage life or anything it is, but the word 'its not worth it' made many people question what he meant. It does not show as a man that he respects his own wife. How can we believe that he will respect other women, the cadres, and people?”

She further argued that leaders must set an example in their personal conduct before making promises for women’s welfare.

“He gave amanifesto for women, but it is more important for him to protect his own family first. I don't know how those women support this kind of nature but I think I should not support this. Because a woman at home should be worshipped, his own wife delivered two kids. She was living with him for more than 25 years. So first of all, he should respect his own family. That is more important than his becoming the leader of Tamil Nadu. I always support Vijay. I hope he changes these things. I wish he would change many things. He should solve his personal issues. Above all that, he shouldn’t set a bad trend for the Gen-Z kids. Bringing another actress to a wedding is a bad trend-setting. I don't think this is a positive thing for Vijay because people of Tamil Nadu have a lot of hope.”

Vijay addresses supporters amid personal controversy At the Women’s Day gathering in Mamallapuram, Vijay briefly referred to the controversy surrounding his personal life and appealed to supporters not to be distressed by the issue.

During his speech, he said, “Recently, there have been a few problems happening. I see that you are getting hurt while fighting for it. I’m getting hurt seeing you guys getting hurt. I’ll take care of the problems. Don’t get hurt. It is not worth it.”

He also used the event to announce several welfare proposals aimed at improving opportunities and support for women ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Viral appearance with Trisha adds to speculation The discussion intensified after Vijay attended the wedding reception of producer Kalpathi Suresh’s son on March 5. The actor arrived with Trisha Krishnan, and the two were seen walking together to the stage to greet the newlyweds.