Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan: Trailer gets 83.70 million views in a day; check advance booking, box office prediction

“Have you heard of a top-notch pro who beats his own record?” The trailer of Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan asks this question during the introduction of the Tamil superstar. Now, the trailer’s performance has verified the claim.

Thalapathy Vijay has set a new record with Jana Nayagan’s trailer. The political action drama has become the most-viewed Tamil movie trailer within the first 24 hours.

The Tamil version alone garnered 34.4 million views in a single day. This broke the earlier record held by Vijay’s own film Leo, which had 31.90 million views in the same period.

Across all languages, the trailer created a massive impact. Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan garnered 83.70 million views on YouTube and Instagram combined within 24 hours, according to Sacnilk.

YouTube contributed 52.70 million views from Tamil, Telugu and Hindi versions. Instagram, on the other hand, added another 31 million views.

Jana Nayagan, Jan Neta in Hindi, is especially significant as it is Vijay’s final film before he enters full-time politics. Fans across social media celebrated the moment widely with massive enthusiasm.

Jana Nayagan advance booking Advance booking for Jana Nayagan is showing strong momentum, with five days remaining until its release on 9 January. The film has already crossed ₹25 crore in global pre-sales for the opening day alone, according to The Week.

This early performance suggests another massive opening for Vijay. Overseas bookings have reached $2.12 million ( ₹19 crore), the publication added.

Tamil Nadu remains the key market, but advance sales there are delayed due to ongoing discussions on screen allocation. The movie will clash with Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi. That has led to uncertainty among distributors and theatre owners over show counts.

Still, advance bookings in India have reached ₹6 crore so far even before Tamil Nadu's opening, The Week added. Trade expects the opening day to cross ₹100 crore.

Jana Nayagan box office prediction Expectations are very high for Jana Nayagan, with many in the trade hoping it will cross ₹1,000 crore at the global box office. If achieved, this would be the highest collection ever for a Tamil film.

Currently, the record is held by Rajinikanth’s 2.0. The sci-fi movie, directed by S Shankar, earned around ₹691 crore worldwide.

Vishnu Kamal, the managing director of Chennai’s Kamala Cinemas, earlier said that the industry had long been waiting for a Tamil film to reach the ₹1,000 crore mark. He added that similar hopes existed for films like Jailer, Leo, Ponniyin Selvan, The Greatest of All Time, Good Bad Ugly and Coolie.

