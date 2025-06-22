Thalapathy Vijay turns 51: Dulquer Salmaan, Atlee, and others extend birthday wishes to the 'Jana Nayagan' actor

Thalapathy Vijay’s birthday has long been a cause for celebration among his fans, with trends on social media and fan-organised events becoming an annual ritual. The outpouring of love from colleagues in the industry this year reaffirms his enduring influence and cherished status in Indian cinema.

Thalapathy Vijay, one of Tamil cinema's most beloved stars, turned 51 today, and members of the film fraternity came together to celebrate the occasion with a flood of social media tributes.

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan posted a photo alongside Vijay and wrote, “Wishing Thalapathy Vijay Sir a very happy birthday! (sic).”

Director Atlee, known for his blockbuster collaborations with Vijay in films like ‘Mersal’, ‘Bigil’, and ‘Master’, shared a nostalgic video clip of Vijay’s fans celebrating in theatres.

His caption read, "happy birthday @actorvijay anna. Ennoda annae. Ennoda Thalapathy (sic)."

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram with an emotional tribute, “Happy birthday dearest @actorvijay sir. it’s not easy to earn so much love from everyone around! Be the blessed human you are! And your intention to choose ways for giving back the love to your fellow humans, may all the hardwork & efforts become a huge blockbuster. grand wishes for JanaNayagan & more to come in the future. Godbless (sic).”

His words struck a personal tone, underscoring Vijay's image as not just a screen icon but also a man of the people.

Celebrated composer Thaman S joined the chorus of wishes, posting:

“Wishing Our #JanaNayagan #ThalapathyVijay Anna. A very happy Birthday @actorvijay (sic).”

The post was widely circulated by fans, further cementing Vijay’s connection to the music and film world.

Actress Priyanka Mohan, who stars in the upcoming film ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaram’, shared a charming photo with Vijay, writing, “Happiest birthday to our dear thalapathy @actorvijay sir (sic).”

As Vijay continues to work on upcoming projects, including the much-anticipated ‘Jana Nayagan’, the actor’s admirers are eagerly looking forward to what lies ahead for their Thalapathy.

‘Jana Nayagan’ first look unveiled On June 22 midnight, ‘Jana Nayagan’s music composer Anirudh Ravichander shared the first look from the film, titled ‘The First Roar’. The video featured Vijay in a fearless cop avatar, weilding a katana.