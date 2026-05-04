Thalapathy Vijay wins: From MGR To Jayalalithaa, actors who became CM before him

Actor and now politician, 'Thalapathy' Vijay, might be the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. His party, TVK, is projected to end the decade-long rule of DMK and AIADMK in the state. While an official announcement on Vijay becoming the new CM of the state is awaited, check out the list of actors who once held the powerful position after a successful career in films.
One of the beloved CMs of Tamil Nadu, Maruthur Gopalan Ramachandran, aka MGR, was once the most popular actor of his time. Some of his iconic films were Nadodi Mannan, Enga Veettu Pillai, Ayirathil Oruvan, Adimai Penn and Rickshawkaran, to name only a few.
MGR was the state's three-term Chief Minister till he passed away in 1987.
Founder of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), MGR began his political stint in 1972 as a member of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).
Jayaram Jayalalithaa was the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for six terms after a successful acting career. She began working in films as a child actor and went on to star in over 650 films across Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages. Some of her most popular films include Aayirathil Oruvan, Vennira Aadai, Adimaippenn, Kavalkaran, and Pattikatu Ponnaiah.
During the peak of her film career, Jayalalithaa joined AIADMK. After the death of her mentor, MGR, she became the general secretary of the party.
Later, she became the first popularly elected woman Chief Minister of the state in 1991 and rose to prominence with her welfare-driven governance, including popular schemes like Amma canteens and subsidised programs.
NT Rama Rao, popularly known as NTR, was a legendary figure in Telugu cinema before foraying into politics. Popularly known for portraying mythological characters like Lord Krishna and Rama on screen, he enjoyed immense popularity, which helped in his political career.
In 1982, NTR founded the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and later became the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. His governance was marked by welfare initiatives and administrative reforms, becoming one of the most iconic leaders of the state. He reportedly starred in over 300 films, including Daana Veera Soora Karna, Mayabazar, Lava Kusa, Adavi Ramudu, and Bobbili Puli.
M Karunanidhi was among the popular political figures in Tamil Nadu. Known for his tenure as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu as a DMK leader, he was a renowned writer in the film industry. Although he was an actor, he made his brief cameo appearance as himself in the 1990 film Kavalukku Kettikaran.
Janaki Ramachandran, a former actress and the wife of MGR, briefly served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in 1988. Her tenure came in the aftermath of MGR’s death. Although her time in office was short-lived, she is still remembered as the first woman to serve as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. She starred in several films, such as 1000 Thalaivangi Apoorva Chinthamani, Raja Mukthi, and Mohini.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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