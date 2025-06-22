Thalapathy Vijay Birthday: Jana Nayagan star reportedly charges ₹100-120 cr per film; check his net worth

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay aka Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, turned 51 on June 22. His career spans over three decades, with love for Tamil cinema. He is known for Beast, Leo, Ghilli, Mersel, Bigil among others

Thalpathy Vijay's net worth The actor is among the highest-paid actors in the Indian film industry. His net worth is estimated to be nearly ₹600 crore as of 2024. Reportedly, he commands a fee of ₹100–120 crore per film. Besides his earnings from movies, he also makes around Rs10 crore annually through brand endorsements, according to a Times of India report.

The actor owns a stunning seaside bungalow in Chennai, situated on Casuarina Drive in Neelankarai. Inspired by Hollywood star Tom Cruise’s famous beach house, this luxurious residence boasts modern architecture and a sleek white exterior, offering spectacular views of the Bay of Bengal, reports said.

Vijay is called Thalapathy because of the term, referring commander or leader in Tamil. Fans began calling Vijay Ilaya Thalapathy, which means young commander, after his film Rasigan in 1994 got hit. Vijay was long known as Ilaya Thalapathy, but the shorter title Thalapathy became more closely linked with him following the release of his 2017 film Mersal. The title struck a chord with his fans and became a defining part of his persona, reinforcing his status as a leading figure in Kollywood.

About Jana Nayagan On January 9, Jana Nayagan will release in theatres, just a few days prior to Makar Sankranti and Pongal on January 14. Helmed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, it marks the conclusion of Vijay's acting career. The production house posted the 'First Roar' on Vijay's birthday and wrote on X, "#HBDThalapathyVijay Let the celebration continue.” Actress Nayanthara penned a heartwarming note for the actor and wished him for his upcoming film, Jana Nayagana: The First Roar.

