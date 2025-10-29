Thalavara OTT release: Where to watch Arjun Ashokan and Revathy Sarma's film

Thalavara OTT release: Missed watching Thalavara in theatres? Here's your second chance as actor Arjun Ashokan’s feel-good Malayalam drama Thalavara is now streaming online. The film, also starring Revathy Sarma, was originally released on the big screen in August 2025.

Thalavara made its OTT debut on 29 October. It is now available on Amazon Prime Video in Malayalam with English subtitles.

Thalavara plot Thalavara focuses on the story of a young man, Jyothish, with vitiligo who aspires to become an actor. The film highlights his journey as he navigates societal prejudice, family pressures, and his own insecurities, while trying to pursue his passion for acting despite all odds.

Thalavara trailer Watch trailer here:

Thalavara team and cast Thalavara marked the directorial debut ofAkhil Anilkumar. While Anurudh Aneesh helmed the cinematography of the film, Rahul Radhakrishnan edited the film. Electronic Kili composed the songs and background score.

Revathy Sarma,Ashokan, Devadarshini Chetan, Sharath Sabha, Sam Mohan, Vishnu,Ashwath Lal, Athira Mariam, and Abhiram Radhakrishnan are part of the film.

It is backed by Shebin Backer under Shebin Backer Productions andMahesh Narayananunder his banner Moving Narratives.

Thalavara's theatrical release The film was released in theatres on 22 August and received a positive to mixed response from the audience and critics. However, it did not maintain a good run at the box office owing to the clash with Dulquer Salmaan's Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra.

Mamta Mohandas reviews Thalavara The film was praised by many on social media. Actor Mamta Mohandas took to Instagram and wrote, “I want to shine light on a hero who chose a script representing real-life superheroes who fight real battles every day.” Mamta applauded Arjun Ashokan for his brave performance and lauded Akhil Anil Kumar for handling such a sensitive subject with grace and simplicity.”

“While we celebrate the rise and long-awaited coming and successes of 'superheroine' films this season, I take this opportunity to also redirect your attention towards and throw a bright light on a hero who chose to select a script and played the role of a person who represents the life of several superheroes & heroines that live amongst us fighting REAL battles every day."