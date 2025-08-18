‘Thama’: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna's first look posters from Maddock's upcoming horror film are out

The makers of the much-anticipated film ‘Thama’ have finally unveiled a striking first look into the enigmatic world of their upcoming release, offering fans a glimpse of its richly layered characters.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film promises a blend of fantasy, satire, and psychological intrigue, as evidenced by the character reveals ahead of the film's teaser drop on August 19 at 11:11 am.

‘Thama’ character posters out Ayushmann Khurrana leads the ensemble as Alok, a character cryptically described as “Insaaniyat ki aakhri umeed” (the last hope for humanity).

While Alok’s purpose in the story remains deliberately ambiguous, the blue-toned visuals surrounding him suggest moral conflict—leaving audiences guessing whether he’s a saviour or a deeply flawed anti-hero.

Joining him is Rashmika Mandanna as Tadaka, a radiant force symbolised as “Roshni ki ek hi pehli kiran” (the very first ray of light). Her role appears to offer a beacon of hope in a narrative that seems poised to juggle both chaos and compassion.

In a stark contrast, Nawazuddin Siddiqui embodies the sinister Yakshasan, dubbed the “Andhere ka Badshah” (King of Darkness). Known for his gripping performances, Siddiqui’s involvement hints at a powerful antagonist who may define the film’s darker themes.

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal steps in as Mr Ram Bajaj Goyal, a character laced with dry wit—“jo humesha comedy mein tragedy dhoondhte hain” (who always finds tragedy in comedy). His role is expected to bring a layer of sardonic humour, potentially echoing Pankaj Tripathi’s much-loved role from the ‘Stree’ universe.

With mystique and moral ambiguity, ‘Thama’ seems set to carve out a new niche in Indian cinema. The film will also be the latest addition to Maddock's horror comedy universe, which includes films ‘Munjya’, ‘Stree’, and ‘Bhediya’.