‘Thama’: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna's first look posters from Maddock's upcoming horror film are out

The makers of the much-anticipated film ‘Thama’ have finally unveiled a striking first look into the enigmatic world of their upcoming release, offering fans a glimpse of its richly layered characters.
Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film promises a blend of fantasy, satire, and psychological intrigue, as evidenced by the character reveals ahead of the film's teaser drop on August 19 at 11:11 am.
Ayushmann Khurrana leads the ensemble as Alok, a character cryptically described as “Insaaniyat ki aakhri umeed” (the last hope for humanity).
While Alok’s purpose in the story remains deliberately ambiguous, the blue-toned visuals surrounding him suggest moral conflict—leaving audiences guessing whether he’s a saviour or a deeply flawed anti-hero.
Joining him is Rashmika Mandanna as Tadaka, a radiant force symbolised as “Roshni ki ek hi pehli kiran” (the very first ray of light). Her role appears to offer a beacon of hope in a narrative that seems poised to juggle both chaos and compassion.
In a stark contrast, Nawazuddin Siddiqui embodies the sinister Yakshasan, dubbed the “Andhere ka Badshah” (King of Darkness). Known for his gripping performances, Siddiqui’s involvement hints at a powerful antagonist who may define the film’s darker themes.
Veteran actor Paresh Rawal steps in as Mr Ram Bajaj Goyal, a character laced with dry wit—“jo humesha comedy mein tragedy dhoondhte hain” (who always finds tragedy in comedy). His role is expected to bring a layer of sardonic humour, potentially echoing Pankaj Tripathi’s much-loved role from the ‘Stree’ universe.
With mystique and moral ambiguity, ‘Thama’ seems set to carve out a new niche in Indian cinema. The film will also be the latest addition to Maddock's horror comedy universe, which includes films ‘Munjya’, ‘Stree’, and ‘Bhediya’.
The countdown to its first visual reveal has begun.