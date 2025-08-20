Thama release date: When will Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna's vampire romance release?

The next installment of Maddock Films' horror-comedy universe is here. Titled as World of Thama, it is billed as a “bloody love story.” Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, Thama revolves around the world of vampires.

The teaser of Thama was recently unveiled by the makers.

Thama release date Also starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal and others, Thama is directed by Munjya fame Aditya Sarpotdar. It is a part of the Maddock Universe, which also includes Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 1 and 2, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Bhediya and Abhay Verma's Munjya.

The World of Thama will release in theatres on Diwali 2025.

The World of Thama teaser The teaser of Thama begins with a voiceover by Ayushmann who says, "Will you be able to live without me for 100 years?" to which Rashmika is heard replying, “Not even for a moment.”

It is followed by a close-up glimpse of Ayushmann and Rashmika as they meet in a mystical forest. The two are seen in dance numbers, followed by a special performance by Malaika Arora in Maddock style.

The teaser also features Nawazuddin who plays the prime antagonist. He is seen slamming the concept of romance among people. He says, "Why did you stop? In my 75 years of life, I haven't seen romance. Continue, Continue", before attacking someone.

Sharing the teaser of Thama, the official Instagram handle of Maddock Films wrote in the caption: “Na darr kabhi itna shaktishaali tha, aur na pyaar kabhi itna BLOODY (Fear was never this powerful, and love was never this BLOODY)! Brace yourself this Diwali to witness the first love story in the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe.”

The World of Thama first look On Monday, the makers released the first look posters of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna from Thama.

They wrote, “Presenting Ayushmann Khurrana as Alok - Insaaniyat ki aakhri umeed”, featuring the actor's intense look.

It was followed by a poster of Rashmika Mandanna's “Tadaka - Roshni ki ek hi paheli kiran.” In the first look poster, she was seen dressed in a dramatic gown.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will portray the role of Yakshasan - Andhere ka badshah. In the poster, he sported long hair.