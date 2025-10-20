Thamma Advance Booking: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika's Diwali release off to a decent start, sells over 1 lakh tickets

Thamma Advance Booking: Thamma, the new chapter of Maddock Films' horror-comedy universe, is all set to release. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Thamma is a Diwali release. Despite the festive week, the film is targeting a single-figure opening business.

Thamma Advance Booking According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Thamma has sold more than 1 lakh tickets so far, a day ahead of its release.

The film will release in Hindi and Telugu versions in 2D, 3D, IMAX 2D and 4DX formats. In all formats, the horror-comedy film has managed to sell 1,21,086 tickets in India. With this, the revenue generated from the advance booking for day 1 stands at ₹3.43 crore.

Considering blocked seats, Thamma is set to release with an opening collection of ₹7.39 crore at least.

Thamma shows across India The film has received a whopping 12,435 shows in all languages across the country. Delhi NCR region is said to have the highest number of screenings for the film's original Hindi version (1686 shows), followed by Mumbai (1143 shows), Ahmedabad (500 shows) and Pune (460 shows).

Considering all languages and formats of the film, the day 1 advance booking report for Thamma shows that the largest contributions to the revenue came from states like Maharashtra, Delhi, and Gujarat. While Maharashtra led with ₹70.24 lakh from 2,436 shows, Delhi took the second spot in the list with a collection of ₹64.2 lakh across 1,755 shows. Gujarat also made a significant contribution, grossing ₹29.57 lakh from 1,662 shows.

Other states like Karnataka, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh also made an impact with ₹26.65 lakh, ₹15.24 lakh, and ₹31.39 lakh revenues respectively.

About Thamma Thamma is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar.

Ayushmann Khurrana on his role in Thamma Talking about the film, Ayushmann Khurrana opened up about his character. In the film, he is said to play a journalist, Alok Goyal.

"Alok wants to know about ghosts and spirits. And he also makes reels about it. However, he is left confused after transforming into a 'Betaal'. He doesn't know what to do with his powers," he told news agency ANI.

“My character is neither 'Stree' nor 'Bhediya'. He is not even Munjya. He is 'Thama' or 'Betaal'. This is completely different. The film will take the legacy of Maddock's Horror Comedy Universe forward. It is also a perfect family entertainer. The horror has been presented in such a way that the kids can also digest it easily,” he added.

In the film, Siddiqui plays the prime antagonist.

Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the on-screen love interest of Khurrana's character.