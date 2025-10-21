Thamma Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khuranna's film is off to a steady start, mints this much

Bollywood’s latest horror-comedy Thamma made a striking debut at the box office, collecting an estimated ₹20.9 crore on its opening day, according to early trade reports.

‘Thamma’s Box Office Collection Day 1 According to the site Sacnilk, Ayushmann Khuranna's Thamma has earned about ₹20.9 crore at the box office according to early estimates.

Released on October 21, 2025 — coinciding with the Diwali festivities — the film drew impressive crowds across major Indian cities, especially during evening and afternoon screenings.

As per industry tracker data, Thamma achieved an overall Hindi occupancy of 32.83% on Tuesday. The occupancy rate showed steady growth through the day, starting at 15.76% during morning shows, climbing to 39.81% in the afternoon, and peaking at 42.91% by evening.

Interestingly, there were no recorded night shows, likely due to festive celebrations.

Theatre Occupancy Regionwise Among regional markets, Chennai led the pack with a remarkable 53% occupancy, followed closely by Jaipur at 51.67% and Lucknow at 50.67%. Bengaluru also recorded a strong turnout of 43.67%.

The National Capital Region (NCR) and Mumbai stood at 34% and 31.67% respectively, while other cities such as Hyderabad (30.67%), Ahmedabad (32.33%), and Chandigarh (29%) contributed solid numbers to the film’s national performance.

About ‘Thamma’ Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma is the latest entrant in the Maddock horror comedy universe, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik. The film marks the fifth entry in the popular Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, known for blending supernatural themes with humour and emotional depth.

The film’s screenplay has been penned by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Falara, while the soundtrack comes from the composing duo Sachin–Jigar.

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal, the story centres on a journalist who finds his life turned upside down after transforming into a vampire — setting the stage for chaos, comedy, and an unexpected dose of romance.

Filming began in December 2024, with the crew shooting in diverse locations including Delhi, Mumbai, and Ooty. Production wrapped by mid-2025. Thamma was released in multiple formats — standard, IMAX, 4DX, and D-Box — giving audiences the choice of an enhanced cinematic experience.

