Thamma Box Office Collection Day 6: Ayushmann-Rashmika's film performs better than Kantara Chapter 1, nears ₹90 crore

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's latest release, Thamma, completes its first weekend run at the box office on Sunday. The film is clashing with Kantara Chapter 1 and Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat at the ticket window. Thamma is now inching close to the ₹90 crore mark.

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 6 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Thamma minted ₹9.94 crore net in India on day 6 so far. The final figure will be out after the night shows.

These are the early estimates by the website, based on morning, afternoon, and evening shows only.

On Sunday, the film performed better than Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 ( ₹8.21 crore, early estimate).

Meanwhile, the total business made by Thamma is ₹88.64 net in India.

Thamma shows across India On day 6, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's film saw an overall occupancy of about 23.19% in theatres across India. While morning shows had the lowest turnout, the evening shows recorded the maximum footfall in theatres. Check it out:

Morning Shows: 10.44%

Afternoon Shows: 25.55%

Evening Shows: 33.59%

Night Shows: Awaited

Thamma has secured more screenings than its competitors at the box office. The film recorded the highest screenings in the Delhi NCR region with 1,260 shows. It is followed by Mumbai with 821 shows, Ahmedabad with 472 shows, Pune with 377 shows and Kolkata with 315 shows.

Regions like Lucknow, Surat, and Hyderabad also registered a decent number of shows for the film Thamma.

In terms of occupancy, Chennai and Bengaluru are leading due to limited shows. Considering the number of shows, regions like Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad and Kolkata also showed strong occupancy.

Thamma Box Office Colletion Worldwide Thamma was released on 21 October on the occasion of Diwali.

On day 5, Thamma collected ₹78.70 crore net in India. The film’s India gross stood at ₹94.50 crore, on the same day. Recently, the film crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the international box office. While its overseas earnings have reached ₹12.50 crore, the film's worldwide collection reached ₹107 crore on day 5, as per Sacnilk.

About Thamma: Team, cast, plot, trailer Thamma is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. Written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew and Arun Falara, it is the fifth installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. Besides Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, the film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal.

It follows the story around a journalist (played by Ayushmann Khurrana) who turns into a betal and falls in love with Rashmika Mandanna's character. Their "bloody love story" is said to be full of twists.

In the film, Siddiqui plays the prime antagonist.

