Thamma Box Office Collection Day 6: Ayushmann-Rashmika's movie earns ₹36 crore on 1st weekend; nears ₹100 crore mark

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's latest release, Thamma, completed its first weekend run on Sunday with a collection of over ₹36 crore at the Indian box office. The horror-comedy movie is now very close to hitting the ₹100 crore net milestone.

Thamma is clashing with Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 and Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat at the ticket window.

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 6 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Thamma completed its first weekend at the box office with a collection of ₹36.1 crore. The movie, which had earned ₹10 crore on Friday, experienced an upward trend over the weekend, minting ₹13.1 crore and ₹13 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

During its 6-day run at the box office, Thamma has earned ₹91.7 crore and is now very close to reaching the ₹100 crore milestone, thanks to great audience reviews and positive word of mouth.

Thamma Day 6: Occupancy Thama had an overall 22.85% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday, October 26:

Morning Shows: 10.44%

Afternoon Shows: 25.55%

Evening Shows: 33.59%

Night Shows: 21.83%

The movie saw the highest viewer turnout in Chennai (47.75%), Bengaluru (34.25%), and Jaipur (24.50%). It was closely followed by Mumbai, Pune, and the Delhi-NCR region.

Thamma Worldwide Box Office Collection Thamma has grossed ₹122.5 crore at the worldwide box office, of which the movie minted ₹12.5 crore overseas. Thamma's India gross stands at ₹110 crore.

About Thamma Thamma hit the theatres on October 21 as the 5th installment of Maddock Films' Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU). Besides Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, the film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal.

Ayushmann Khurrana called the Aditya Sarpotdar-directed movie a family entertainer.

It follows the story around a journalist (played by Ayushmann Khurrana) who turns into a betal and falls in love with Rashmika Mandanna's character. Their "bloody love story" is said to be full of twists as they help each other during a clash with Nawazuddin.