Subscribe

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 6: Ayushmann-Rashmika's movie earns ₹36 crore on 1st weekend; nears ₹100 crore mark

Thamma is clashing with Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 and Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat at the ticket window.

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated27 Oct 2025, 07:58 AM IST
Advertisement
Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in a scene from Thamma trailer.
Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in a scene from Thamma trailer.(YouTube/ Maddock Films)

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's latest release, Thamma, completed its first weekend run on Sunday with a collection of over 36 crore at the Indian box office. The horror-comedy movie is now very close to hitting the 100 crore net milestone.

Advertisement

Thamma is clashing with Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 and Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat at the ticket window.

Also Read | Thamma X review: Audience love Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika's ‘clean entertainer’

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 6

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Thamma completed its first weekend at the box office with a collection of 36.1 crore. The movie, which had earned 10 crore on Friday, experienced an upward trend over the weekend, minting 13.1 crore and 13 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

During its 6-day run at the box office, Thamma has earned 91.7 crore and is now very close to reaching the 100 crore milestone, thanks to great audience reviews and positive word of mouth.

Advertisement
Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui on playing Yakshasan in Thamma: 'It’s weird'

Thamma Day 6: Occupancy

Thama had an overall 22.85% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday, October 26:

Morning Shows: 10.44%

Afternoon Shows: 25.55%

Evening Shows: 33.59%

Night Shows: 21.83%

The movie saw the highest viewer turnout in Chennai (47.75%), Bengaluru (34.25%), and Jaipur (24.50%). It was closely followed by Mumbai, Pune, and the Delhi-NCR region.

Advertisement

Thamma Worldwide Box Office Collection

Thamma has grossed 122.5 crore at the worldwide box office, of which the movie minted 12.5 crore overseas. Thamma's India gross stands at 110 crore.

Also Read | Thamma first song OUT: Makers release sizzling new track - ‘Tum Mere Na Huye’

About Thamma

Thamma hit the theatres on October 21 as the 5th installment of Maddock Films' Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU). Besides Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, the film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal.

Ayushmann Khurrana called the Aditya Sarpotdar-directed movie a family entertainer.

It follows the story around a journalist (played by Ayushmann Khurrana) who turns into a betal and falls in love with Rashmika Mandanna's character. Their "bloody love story" is said to be full of twists as they help each other during a clash with Nawazuddin.

Advertisement

 
 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentThamma Box Office Collection Day 6: Ayushmann-Rashmika's movie earns ₹36 crore on 1st weekend; nears ₹100 crore mark
Read Next Story