Thamma Box Office Collection Day 7: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer comes up with ₹99 ticket offer after 66% drop in revenue

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 7: Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rashmika Mandanna starrer completed a week at the box office with a dramatic 66.27 percent dip in earnings on Chhath Puja holiday, October 27. Available in Hindi and Telugu languages, the horror comedy made a splendid opening on October 21 on the occasion of Diwali.
However, the movie, made on a budget of ₹145 crore, seems to be losing momentum and brief uptick up on Saturday. Released in standard, IMAX, 4DX and D-Box formats, it was able to generate significant traction only in the Hindi belt.
On first Monday, October 27, the romantic horror comedy collected ₹4.25 crore net in India, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. During its 7-day run in theatres it raked in ₹95.68 crore net. Despite the drop, the movie is on track to cross ₹100 crore mark in India today.
At the worldwide box office, it did a business of ₹130.85 crore gross in seven days. Out of the total, ₹16 crore gross came from overseas market.
The filmmakers cleverly tried to monetise their earnings through Tuesday ₹99 movie ticket offer. This discount aims to provide a boost to ticket sales. The makers in a post on X stated “Because Tuesdays deserve to be THAMMA-fied! 💥 Tickets starting from ₹99 onwards across all multiplexes. T&C’s Apply.”
Directed by Munjya fame Aditya Sarpotdar, it marks fifth movie in Maddock's Horror-Comedy Universe, after Stree, Bhediya, Munjya and Stree 2. Besides lead actors, it features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, Geeta Agarwal Sharma, Faisal Malik, Rachit Singh, Alexx O'Nell and Ankit Mohan in significant roles.
Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under the banner Maddock Films, it features a runtime of 149 minutes.
Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X stated, “#Thamma scored an excellent 6-day weekend, crossing the ₹100 Cr mark in just 6 days. It has registered the biggest first week of #AyushmannKhurrana’s career and the second-biggest week for an #MHCU film after #Stree2. Thamma delivers the highest first weekend and Week for a Standalone Franchise Film in MHCU.”
