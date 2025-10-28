Thamma Box Office Collection Day 7: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer comes up with ₹99 ticket offer after 66% drop in revenue

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 7: Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rashmika Mandanna starrer completed a week at the box office with a dramatic 66.27 percent dip in earnings on Chhath Puja holiday, October 27. Available in Hindi and Telugu languages, the horror comedy made a splendid opening on October 21 on the occasion of Diwali.

However, the movie, made on a budget of ₹145 crore, seems to be losing momentum and brief uptick up on Saturday. Released in standard, IMAX, 4DX and D-Box formats, it was able to generate significant traction only in the Hindi belt.

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 7

On first Monday, October 27, the romantic horror comedy collected ₹4.25 crore net in India, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. During its 7-day run in theatres it raked in ₹95.68 crore net. Despite the drop, the movie is on track to cross ₹100 crore mark in India today.

Thamma Worldwide Box Office Collection

At the worldwide box office, it did a business of ₹130.85 crore gross in seven days. Out of the total, ₹16 crore gross came from overseas market.

₹ 99 ticket offer

The filmmakers cleverly tried to monetise their earnings through Tuesday ₹99 movie ticket offer. This discount aims to provide a boost to ticket sales. The makers in a post on X stated “Because Tuesdays deserve to be THAMMA-fied! 💥 Tickets starting from ₹99 onwards across all multiplexes. T&C’s Apply.”